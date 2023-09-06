A new therapeutic option arrives in Italy to add to the strategy put in place against the early stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).: also in our country the monoclonal antibody atezolizumab developed by Roche is now available as adjuvant immunotherapy for patients with early-stage disease, following the reimbursement authorization by the Italian drug agency Aifa, published in the Journal Official in July.

L’Italian approval, which follows last year’s European study, is based on the global, multicenter, Phase 3 study IMpower010, the results of which demonstrated that adjuvant treatment with atezolizumab, following complete resection and platinum-based chemotherapy, reduced the risk of disease recurrence or death by 57% in stage II-IIIA NSCLC patients with high PD-L1 protein expression and no Egfr mutations or Alk rearrangements, compared with best supportive care. For some time, specialists, researchers and clinicians have grappled with the challenge posed by the high recurrence rate: approximately 60% of stage II patients and 75% of stage III patients relapse 5 years after surgery . “A frequent event even for completely resected early stage patients and a devastating moment in the treatment path”, admits Silvia Novello, full professor of Medical Oncology, University of Turin and president of the Walce Onlus association, today during a meeting promoted by Roche in Milan.

“Here the objective changes completely: we are talking about a potentially curable patient population. A word that is never mentioned in advanced-stage disease, for which we speak instead of a cure”. With the aim therefore of making these stages of the disease “really curable – continues Novello – the research therefore aims at reducing the percentage of recurrences always respecting the patient’s quality of life. Immunotherapy has proved to be an excellent means of achieving this goal. It being understood that surgery remains the fundamental element, the aim is to improve the possibility of healing and increase the time free from illness”.

Fundamental, experts warn, are the “early diagnosis” and the management of the patient in the initial phase by a multidisciplinary team which, together with the oncologist, meets to discuss, evaluate the situation together and guarantee the choice of the best treatment. And it also includes the psycho-oncologist. “Currently radiologists, nuclear doctors, interventional pulmonologists and thoracic surgeons evaluate the operability or otherwise of NSCLC lung tumors in the early stages, considering that surgery with curative intent is today the standard treatment option for a better prognosis”, explains Filippo de Marinis, director of the Thoracic Oncology Division of the European Institute of Oncology (IEO) in Milan and president of Aiot (Italian Thoracic Oncology Association).

After surgery, the pathologist comes into play who identifies the stage of the resected disease, a guide for any adjuvant chemotherapy treatments. “With the reimbursement of atezolizumab, the pathologist can perform the PD-L1 test”. If there is an overexpression of this protein, “in the selected pathological stages II-III, immunotherapy can be practiced after 2 months of standard chemotherapy for 1 year. This option reduces the risk of death by more than 58% and increases 5-year survival by 18% compared to chemo alone”, highlights de Marinis. “What is the impact? At 5 years, patients who have added immunotherapy to chemotherapy are alive in 88% of cases”.

The indication therefore requires an update of the treatment strategy and of the path of the lung cancer patient. “And it must enter the minds of all the interested figures who must all work together and revolve around the patient, on the individual case, making the best shared decisions”, warns Saverio Cinieri, national president of Aiom (Italian Association of Medical Oncology), quoting the Breast Cancer Breast Unit as a model. Hence the idea of ​​the Lung Unit, or in any case of collaboration in taking charge of the patient, which allows “immediately assessing the feasibility of adjuvant therapy”, observes Federico Rea, director of the Thoracic Surgery Division and Lung Transplant Center, University Hospital of Padua. “Today, the journey of these patients involves an integration of treatments. The novelty of atezolizumab marks a change of pace”, for “more effective results, regardless of the type of surgery performed on the patient, while presenting better tolerability to the drug compared to chemotherapy alone”.

We now need a “cultural change”, all the experts agree. “It is clear that not in all hospitals we can create thoracic surgery. Probably, however, a hub system that communicates with the more peripheral realities does”, explains Rea. The early diagnosis factor, with the advent of new therapeutic weapons, then takes on a different and more important meaning. “With screening, finding a very small tumor, we surgeons can do a very limited operation,” confirms Rea. These messages on what it means today to treat a tumor, on the prospects, on the importance of screening and even before of lifestyles that exclude smoking for example, must be conveyed to patients, various specialists and family doctors.

The impact of recurrences in oncology is also considerable in organizational terms for the healthcare system and being able to reduce the rate of recurrence of the disease, in this case in lung cancer, brings benefits primarily for the patients but also for the system from a perspective of sustainability”, adds Cinieri who also talks about the strategic role of clinical trials and programs of compassionate care, and therefore of the collaboration with pharmaceutical companies.

“Lung cancer is diagnosed every 14 seconds in the world, which is one of the most widespread and aggressive – observes Anna Maria Porrini, medical director of Roche Italia – The sooner we intervene with an early diagnosis, the more we can improve, with treatments, clinical outcomes and patients’ quality of life.This is why many of Roche’s research and development efforts are focusing precisely on this setting, where surgery and any associated therapies aim to cure Alongside therapeutic advances, it is also necessary to optimize the current diagnostic and treatment pathways, as a whole. The LungLive program was created with this objective. Through synergies and partnerships with the scientific community, patient associations and all players in the health system , we want to help redefine lung cancer together, giving priority to some areas of intervention such as: primary prevention, lung screening, early diagnosis and access to precision oncology”.