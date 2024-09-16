“For one in three patients with early-stage breast cancer, the risk of recurrence is reduced.” This was stated by Michelino De Laurentiis, director of the Department of Breast and Thoracic-Pulmonary Oncology, National Cancer Institute Irccs Fondazione ‘G. Pascale’ in Naples, on the occasion of the 2024 Congress of the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) in Barcelona. “Targeted therapy with ribociclib (two tablets a day for 36 months) added to endocrine therapy (ET) – explains the oncologist – shows a significant benefit after 3 years of treatment, reducing the risk of recurrence by 28.5% compared to ET alone, in patients with early-stage II and III breast cancer that is positive for hormone receptors and negative for human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (Hr+/Her2-)”.