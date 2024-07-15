From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 07/15/2024 – 6:30

Some professional activities are entitled to so-called special retirement, which requires less time both of contribution and age to be eligible for the request. This retirement category is valid for professions in which the main activity involves exposure to harmful chemical, physical or biological agents.

The age and contribution period criteria will vary progressively according to the degree of dangerousness of the exposure.

What are the criteria for early retirement?

Special retirement is a benefit granted to citizens who work exposed to agents that are harmful to health, such as heat or noise, permanently, not occasionally or intermittently, at exposure levels above the limits established in specific legislation.

Adriane Bramante, director of IBDP (Brazilian Institute of Social Security Law), highlights that the worker needs to prove that he/she worked in a professional activity exposed to a harmful agent of a chemical nature (chemical products, for example), physical (noise pollution) or biological (contaminated material).

Employing companies must provide the Professional Social Security Profile (PPP), as well as the Technical Report of Conditions, with information on the conditions of the work environment. The report can be prepared by an occupational physician or an occupational safety engineer.

Exposure time, overall time and age of the professional will be considered.

What is the minimum age and contribution period required?

The minimum age and contribution period change according to the degree of exposure to the harmful agent. Namely:

For high grade exposure

15 years of contribution and minimum age of 55

For moderate degree exposure

20 years of contribution and 58 years minimum age

For light degree exposure

25 years of contribution and minimum age of 60

Social Security Reform

These rules apply to insured persons who joined the General Social Security Regime (RGPS) as of 11/14/2019, when the new rule began to be applied due to Constitutional Amendment 103/2019, the Pension Reform.

For those taxpayers registered before this date, a transition rule applies that requires a minimum score that considers the sum of age, contribution time and effective exposure time, being:

Effective exposure time: 15 years

66 points + minimum of 15 years of contribution (or 180 months)

Effective exposure time: 20 years

76 points + minimum of 15 years of contribution (or 180 months)

Effective exposure time: 25 years

86 points + minimum of 15 years of contribution (or 180 months)

Retirement benefits can generally be requested based on two criteria. The minimum age is 65 for men and 62 for women, with a minimum contribution period of 15 years for both. Regarding the contribution period, women must have contributed for 30 years and be 57 years old, and men must have contributed for 35 years and be 60 years old.

Value

The value of the special retirement is equivalent to 60% of the average of 100% of contribution salaries, considered from July 1994. There is an increase of 2% for each year of contribution that exceeds 15 years for women and 20 years for men.

Teachers

Teachers in preschool, elementary and high school can also apply for early retirement. Women must be at least 57 years old and men must be at least 60 years old. They must prove that they have worked as a teacher and have a degree in the field.

Who can apply

Until the pension reform, there was a list of professional activities that gave the right to special retirement only if the activity was registered in the work card. Now, the most important thing is not the registered function itself, but proving that the professional was exposed to a toxic or unhealthy environment while carrying out the activity.

Some examples of professional activities that may require early retirement:

Aeronauts and aviation workers

Firemen

Electricians (prove habitual exposure above 250v)

Mining or chemical engineer

Gas station attendants

Doctors and nurses (who prove exposure to biological agents)

Scuba diver

Flammable cargo driver

Laundry and dry cleaning, including ironers, dyers and ironers

Bakers

Painter using paint gun for work

Turner

Excavation workers, underground miners or underground rock drill or jackhammer operators

Workers working in tunnels and galleries, dams and bridges

Metalworking industry workers such as welders, rolling mills, molders, etc.

Workers who work with lead, white phosphorus, mercury or explosives

Armed guard

How to apply

Access Meu INSS, via computer or via the mobile app, available for iOS and Android;

Log in with gov.br;

Click on “New Order” on the home screen;

Then, choose the option “Retirement by Contribution Time”;

Confirm your personal data and click “Update”;

Report the periods in which you worked exposed to agents that are harmful to health;

Include documents proving the right to special retirement.

Or, the applicant can request by calling 135.

Term

After the request, the INSS will analyze it within 45 calendar days. People with disabilities, elderly people aged 60 or over, pregnant or breastfeeding women are entitled to priority service.

Doubts

If you have any questions, call the INSS Call Center on 135. The service is available from Monday to Saturday, from 7 am to 10 pm (Brasília time).