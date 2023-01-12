Early retirement, all the options for leaving work before the age of 67

The current social security system allows people to retire at the age of 67 for men and 65 for women, as established by the Fornero law. Having said that, there are several possibilities for leaving the world of work ahead of time and receiving the check from theInps. So here are all the viable roads for the early retirement:

With 103 share you can retire to 62 years of age and 41 years of contributions. Until the old-age threshold is reached, the allowance cannot be combined with other work income with the exception of that deriving from “occasional” self-employment not exceeding 5 thousand euros. However, the budget law provides that the amount of the pension cannot exceed a value of 5 times the minimum Inps. Who is eligible for 103 share can take advantage of Maroni bonus and continue to work, receiving the employee’s share of contributions directly in the paycheck (approximately 9.19%).

Odds 100 and 102

With Odds 100 you can retire to 62 years of age with 38 years of contributions who already had the requisites required by law by December 31, 2021 while with Odds 102 is expected to leave early from work a 64 years of age with 38 years of contributions for those who have completed the requirements at 31 December 2022.

Social Bee

You can access thesocial bee if you have 63 years of age and 30 years of contributionswhich becomes 36 for workers who have carried out heavy-duty activities for 7 years in the last 10 or for 6 years in the last 7. The pension advance is reserved for the unemployed, those who have carried out strenuous work, caregivers who have been assisting the spouse or a first-degree relative cohabiting with a handicap or disability or who has civil invalidity equal to or greater than 74%.

Female option

From 2023, female workers will be able to retire a 60 years or a 59 years old with one son or Age 58 with two or more children. However, early retirement will only be reserved for caregivers, 74% disabled workers and workers in companies in crisis (in this case the threshold is 58 years old regardless of the number of children).

Early retirement

With this option you can retire only thanks to the contribution requirements, that is 42 years and 10 months for men and 41 years and 10 months for women.

Quota 41 for early workers

41 share reserved for those who have 41 years of contributions by 31 December 2026, of which 12 months prior to the 19th year of age, and are in particular conditions such as:

Currently unemployed following dismissal or resignation for just cause

Disability equal to or greater than 74%

Being a caregiver

Having carried out a particularly strenuous activity as drivers of heavy vehicles and industrial machines, teachers of childhood, personnel of the nursing health professions and others

