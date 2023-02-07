Market expert Srinath Sridharan said, “The markets are relieved because a large part of their loans have been paid in advance. It is a new sign of confidence,” according to Agence France-Presse.

And Monday, the “Adani” group announced that it had prepaid loans due in September 2024, valued at $ 1.1 billion, in a move aimed at reassuring investors.

And around 14:47 local time Tuesday, the share price in which trading was suspended on the Bombay Stock Exchange rose several times Tuesday, after rising by up to 25 percent, by 15.55 percent to 1,816.95 rupees ($ 21.98).

The announcement of the repayment of the loans came after the “Economic Times” daily newspaper reported that after the American “Credit Suisse” and “Citigroup”, the British “Standard Chartered” bank no longer accepts “Adani” bonds as collateral for loans to the group.

According to traders, investors will closely monitor the results of several Adani companies due to be released this week in search of clues about their financial health.

“tenured” attack

The share price of “Adani Total Gas”, in which the giant French oil company “Total Energy” owns 37.4 percent of the shares, fell 5 percent on Tuesday.

On the other hand, the rise in share prices of “Adani Enterprises”, the main company in the group, and other companies in India’s largest conglomerate on Tuesday, contributed to reducing the total losses to about $ 112 billion, according to Bloomberg.

The group owned by Gautam Adani has lost more than $120 billion, about half its value, since the Hindenburg Research Foundation published on January 24 accusations of accounting fraud.

This American institution said that Adani falsely increased the share prices of his group companies by pumping money through tax havens outside the country. “This dangerous stock manipulation and account fraud scheme is the largest fraud in corporate history,” it said.

The conglomerate denied these accusations in a 413-page statement, denouncing a “tendentious” attack on its reputation.

“This is not just an unprovoked attack on a particular company, but a calculated attack against India, against the independence and integrity of Indian institutions, as well as against India’s story of growth and ambition,” the statement read.

In addition to the group’s losses on the stock exchange, parent company Adani canceled a $2.5 billion share sale that was supposed to help reduce worrisome debt levels, restore confidence and broaden its shareholder base.

Seventeenth place in the Forbes rating

On Monday, participants in protests, especially in New Delhi and Bombay, organized by India’s main opposition party, demanded that parliament conduct a “serious investigation” into the alleged fraud allegations by the central bank and regulators.

Parliament believes that Adani’s close relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, both of whom are from Gujarat, enabled him to win contracts unfairly and avoid proper scrutiny.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Sunday that Adani’s companies had also won contracts in Indian states that are not governed by Modi’s Hindu nationalist party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“All projects under Prime Minister Modi’s tenure go through an open bidding process,” Sitharaman told Times Now television.

According to a statement from the Securities and Exchange Board of India, the country’s stock exchange watchdog, the Indian financial market has “demonstrated its continued stability and continues to operate in a transparent, fair and efficient manner”.

In a week, billionaire Gautam Adani lost more than half of his $127 billion fortune, which made him the third richest man in the world.

And Tuesday, 60-year-old Gautam Adani found himself in the seventeenth place in the list of the ten largest fortunes in the world that Forbes makes in real time, with $ 63 billion.