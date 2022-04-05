Greece is getting rid of its debts to the International Monetary Fund two years ahead of schedule. The government in Athens has thus declared the chapter of the 2010 national debt crisis to be closed.

GGreece on Monday repaid its entire debt to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), almost two years ahead of schedule. The repayment “closes the chapter” of the 2010 sovereign debt crisis, said Finance Minister Christos Staikouras. The country will also save 230 million euros in interest by repaying 1.85 billion euros in emergency loans early.

Greece received the green light from the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) and the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) at the end of March. Starting in 2010, these newly created EU institutions, together with the IMF, saved the country from national bankruptcy with billions in aid.

Despite significant improvements, Greece still has the highest public debt in the euro zone: According to government forecasts, it will amount to 189.6 percent of gross domestic product at the end of this year – compared to 197.1 percent in the previous year and 206.3 percent in 2020.