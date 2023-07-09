Early presidential elections will be held in Uzbekistan on July 9, the first since the amendments to the constitution.

Innovations, in particular, extend the term of office of the head of state from five to seven years. Thus, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who has been in office since 2016, can run again this year, and then in 2030.

The election campaign started on May 10. All five officially registered parties in Uzbekistan were given the opportunity to participate in the elections.

The candidates from the Ecological and People’s Democratic (PDPU) parties were their leaders – Abdushukur Khamzaev and Ulugbek Inoyatov, respectively. The Liberal Democratic Party of Uzbekistan (UzLiDeP) nominated Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and the Social Democratic Party “Adolat” (“Justice”) – the first deputy chairman of the Supreme Court Robakhon Makhmudova.

The Milliy Tiklanish (National Revival) National Democratic Party did not apply to the CEC and did not participate in the campaign, but supported Mirziyoyev’s candidacy.

Earlier, on June 28, early voting began in the early presidential elections in Uzbekistan. It was attended by citizens who will not be able to be at their place of residence on election day.