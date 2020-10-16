Early presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan may take place on January 17, 2021, reports TASS with reference to the head of the Central Election Commission of the republic Nurzhan Shildabekova.

She noted that the date of voting should be set by the parliament. At the same time, according to the law, the elections must be held within three months after the resignation of the head of state, that is, approximately on January 17.

Shildabekova added that the repeated parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan are scheduled for December 20.

Kyrgyz parliament speaker Kanat Isaev, meanwhile, has officially announced that he refuses to act as president. He stressed that he will make every effort to pass timely laws in parliament. RIA News…

Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov, meanwhile, announced his intention to address the people in the near future.

Let us remind you that on Thursday, President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov announced his resignation, noting that peace and the integrity of the state are paramount for him. The parliament of the republic should consider the issue of the resignation of the head of state on October 16.

Zhaparov said that now he will be the president of Kyrgyzstan in full.