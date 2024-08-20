The Dubai Health Authority has started its early preparations to receive private school students in Dubai in their next academic year, with a comprehensive health campaign to promote oral and dental health, including medical examinations, in addition to preventive and awareness campaigns, in cooperation with Dr. Joy Dental Clinic, and through highly qualified specialized medical staff.

The collaboration between the Dubai Health Authority and Dr. Joy Clinics comes under a Memorandum of Understanding signed by Dr. Ramadan Al Balooshi, Advisor to the Director General of the Dubai Health Authority and Acting Director of the Public Health Protection Department, and Dr. Joy Anthony Jacob, Founder and CEO.

Following the signing, Dr. Ramadan Al Balushi said that the Authority, through the Public Health Protection Department, continues its efforts to enhance the preventive aspect among the community in general, as it adopts the implementation of a package of initiatives and programs that aim to protect school students in particular from any causes of diseases or emerging health problems, through early detection and various proactive examinations.

He pointed out that the Authority is proceeding with implementing its preventive initiatives and programmes, with the great support and cooperation of its strategic partners, especially hospitals, health centres and specialised medical clinics, including dental clinics. He expressed the Authority’s appreciation for Dr. Joy’s Dental Clinic and its interest in the Dubai Health Authority’s participation in its campaigns and periodic examinations that it conducts for school students.

Dr. Joy Anthony expressed his happiness to announce the collaboration with the Dubai Health Authority to promote oral and dental health among private school students. The partnership aims to support the authority’s comprehensive health campaign by leveraging a team of world-class dentists to focus on early detection and preventive care. This initiative is in line with their commitment to improving community oral health, ensuring the well-being of school students in Dubai, and raising awareness about oral health among parents.

Dr. Joy Anthony emphasized that the clinics have the staff and facilities to meet the needs of individuals and people of determination. The clinic will fully comply with the terms of the MoU to support the health and safety of school students.