Two polls conducted after President Joe Biden withdrew his bid for re-election showed the Vice President of the United States, Democrat Kamala Harris, and Republican Donald Trump in a technical tie.

A survey by the Ipsos institute, carried out for the Reuters agency on Monday (22) and Tuesday (23), showed Kamala, who should be confirmed as Biden’s replacement in the election, with 44% of voting intentions, against 42% for the former Republican president.

Since the poll’s margin of error is 3.3 percentage points, they are technically tied.

Another survey, conducted on the same dates by the SSRS institute for CNN, showed Trump ahead, with 49%, against 46% for the Democrat. In this survey, the margin of error is three percentage points, so the situation is also a technical tie.