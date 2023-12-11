From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 11/12/2023 – 8:44

Bolsa Família payments begin this Monday, 11th. Transfers occur earlier, according to the federal government, due to the end of year festivities. The benefit must be paid by the 22nd according to the final number of the Social Identification Number (NIS); families with the last digit 1 on the card receive it today.

For some states, there is an exception: the unified payment of Bolsa Família is made for residents of Amazonas, Amapá and Paraná, due to an emergency situation or state of public calamity. Around 860 thousand families should benefit and do not need to wait for the staggered schedule according to the last digit of the NIS.

The Gas Aid also starts to be paid on December 11th. The benefit created to mitigate the impact of the price of cooking gas on the household budget covers more than 5.4 million families. The government transfers 100% of the national average value of a 13-kilo cylinder to beneficiary families: in December, the value will be R$104.00.

Payments are made according to the end of the beneficiary's NIS and follow the Bolsa Família Program payment schedule. Beneficiary families will be able to check the installment information on the Bolsa Família and Caixa Tem apps or by calling 111.

Check the payment schedule for Bolsa Família and Auxílio Gás: