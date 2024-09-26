A team of scientists led by Prof. Patrik Verstreken (VIB-KU Leuven) has identified a new genetic mutation that could cause a form of Parkinson early onset. The research was published on Cell Reports Medicine.

Early-onset Parkinson’s disease linked to SGIP1 gene mutation

The mutation, located in a gene called SGIP1, was discovered in an Arab family with a history of Parkinson’s symptoms that began at a young age. The study reveals that this mutation affects how brain cells communicate, providing new insights into the development of the disease and potential treatment strategies.

Parkinsonism is a group of neurological disorders that share similar symptoms, including motor dysfunction and cognitive decline. It includes Parkinson’s disease, but also includes other disorders that mimic these symptoms.

The discovery began when an Omani family, whose two daughters had developed severe parkinsonism at a young age, asked their neurologist, Prof. Ramachandiran Nandhagopal, and the geneticist Dr. Patrick Scott at Sultan Qaboos University Hospital.

This led to the identification of a mutation in the SGIP1 gene, a gene not previously linked to parkinsonism. To understand how this mutation contributes to the disease it was necessary to analyze its impact on brain function more closely, which prompted collaboration with Prof. Patrik Verstreken’s team at the VIB-KU Leuven Center for Brain & Disease Research, which had previously conducted successful research on the topic.

To investigate the role of the mutation, the researchers created a model using fruit flies lacking the SGIP1 gene. These flies showed symptoms similar to those seen in parkinsonism, including difficulty moving and degeneration of brain cells. Closer examination revealed that the mutation caused defects in synapses, the structures that allow brain cells to communicate.

Further analysis showed that key structures in the synapse, responsible for recycling and breaking down proteins, were missing. This disruption suggests that the SGIP1 mutation interferes with the brain’s ability to maintain healthy synapses, which could play a significant role in the development of parkinsonism.

“This work reinforces the idea that maintaining synapse health is essential for the survival of neurons throughout life,” says Dr. Dr Marianna Decet, first author of the study. “Our findings highlight the importance of synaptic proteostasis, or the balance and quality control of proteins in the synapse, in protecting against neurological diseases such as parkinsonism.”

Sabine Kuenen, research partner and co-author of the study, highlights the importance of the discovery. “Finding this mutation in the SGIP1 gene is exciting because it provides a new perspective on how these neurological disorders develop. It’s a reminder that even small changes in our genetic code can have a profound impact on brain function.”

“This is the first time we have seen the involvement of SGIP1 in parkinsonism and this opens up a new direction for research,” says Prof. Patrik Verstreken.

“Future studies will be crucial to confirm these findings in other cases and to understand the broader implications of the SGIP1 mutation. Our hope is that by understanding how this mutation disrupts brain cell communication, we can help develop new strategies to diagnose, prevent, and treat parkinsonism in the future.”