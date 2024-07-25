A major new study conducted by the University of Eastern Finland, the University of Oulu and Neurocenter Finland has explored the dementia early in the working-age population. The study cohort was one of the largest in the world to date and the results were published in Neurology.

Early onset dementia in working-age individuals

Current epidemiological data on early D. are scarce and based on small study cohorts, with no recent data available from Finland. For the current study, researchers analyzed patient data registries from the University Hospitals of Kuopio and Oulu from 2010 to 2021, examining all working-age patients diagnosed with the disease during this time period.

Both incidence, i.e. the number of new cases, and prevalence, i.e. the total number of people affected, were analyzed. The medical records of a total of 12,490 individuals were examined and classified into diagnostic groups using uniform criteria. The two hospitals diagnose virtually all cases of early D. in their respective provinces, which makes the data highly reliable.

The study observed higher incidence rates of early D. than previously reported in international studies. In the 30-64 age group, the incidence of early D. was 20.5 cases per 100,000 person-years; and 33.7 cases per 100,000 person-years in the 45-64 age group.

Alzheimer’s disease was the most common subtype (48%), followed by frontotemporal dementia spectrum disorders (23%) and Lewy body spectrum disorders (6%). These numbers are higher than in previous smaller publications from other countries.

“The higher incidence rates observed in our study can be attributed to our methodology, which allowed us to capture almost all EOD cases from the study areas. In addition, increased awareness of dementia among the public and healthcare professionals in Finland may also contribute to the high number of diagnosed cases,” says Associate Professor Eino Solje from the University of Eastern Finland, the study’s principal investigator (PI).

“A strength of the present study is that all diagnoses were reviewed retrospectively and manually from the patients’ medical records, allowing us to eliminate misdiagnoses and also to take into account diagnoses that changed during the follow-up period,” says Solje.

The researchers found that in the working-age population, the incidence of Alzheimer’s disease increased steadily, while the incidence of other forms of dementia remained unchanged.

“The incidence of Alzheimer’s disease has almost doubled. This cannot be explained simply by better diagnosis and earlier treatment seeking, as we have not seen an increase in the incidence of other dementias,” says Johanna Krüger, PI of the study at the University of Oulu, first author of the paper.

The study is the first of a large project that combines exceptionally large data from real patients with multiple registries.

The project involves a unique collaboration between the University of Oulu and the University of Eastern Finland, as well as between different scientific disciplines, involving, for example, medical and legal scholars.

“Combining large patient data with various registries allows for a higher scientific standard. For example, we are now seeing that data from carefully analyzed patient records yields very different results than simple registry-based data,” notes Professor Mikko Aaltonen of the University of Eastern Finland’s Faculty of Law.

The project is also conducted in a new way. The research is funded by companies, which also have the opportunity to engage in dialogue in the project’s scientific steering committee, coordinated by Neurocenter Finland.

“The model allows private sector resources to be harnessed in the implementation of scientific projects that will benefit everyone. With Neurocenter Finland coordinating the collaboration between the different parties, researchers can better spend their time solving scientific problems,” says Eero Rissanen, Director of Neurocenter Finland.

Dementia is more common in adults with HIV

People over 50 with HIV are more likely to suffer from dementia than people without HIV, according to a study published online in AIDS.

Jennifer O. Lam, MD, of Kaiser Permanente Northern California in Oakland, and colleagues compared the incidence and prevalence of dementia after age 50 by HIV status. The analysis included 13,296 people with HIV and 155,354 without HIV identified from Kaiser Permanente electronic health records (2000 to 2016).

The researchers found that during the study period, the overall incidence of dementia was highest among people with HIV (adjusted incidence rate ratio, 1.80). For the most recent time period (2015 to 2016), the incidence of dementia declined among individuals with and without HIV (-8.0 and -3.1 percent, respectively), but remained higher among people with HIV (adjusted incidence rate ratio, 1.58).

Over the entire study period, the overall prevalence of dementia was highest among people with HIV (adjusted prevalence ratio, 1.86), with similar prevalence results observed for people with HIV in the most recent period (2015 to 2016; adjusted prevalence ratio, 1.75).

“The reductions in dementia incidence are encouraging and may reflect improved antiretroviral therapy, but people with HIV are still more likely to have dementia than people without HIV,” the authors write. “Monitoring the burden of dementia among people with HIV is important as this population ages.”

Drinking coffee and tea may be associated with reduced rates of stroke and dementia

Drinking coffee or tea may be associated with a lower risk of stroke and dementia, according to a study of healthy people ages 50 to 74 published in the open-access journal PLOS Medicine. Drinking coffee was also associated with a lower risk of post-stroke dementia.

Strokes are life-threatening events that cause 10 percent of deaths globally. Dementia is an umbrella term for symptoms related to the decline in brain function and is a global health problem with a high economic and social burden. Post-stroke dementia is a condition in which symptoms of dementia occur after a stroke.

Yuan Zhang and colleagues from Tianjin Medical University, Tianjin, China studied 365,682 participants from the UK Biobank, recruited between 2006 and 2010 and followed until 2020. Participants self-reported their coffee and tea consumption at baseline. During the study period, 5,079 participants developed dementia and 10,053 had at least one stroke.

People who drank 2-3 cups of coffee or 3-5 cups of tea per day, or a combination of 4-6 cups of coffee and tea had the lowest incidence of stroke or dementia. Individuals who drank 2-3 cups of coffee and 2-3 cups of tea per day had a 32% lower risk of stroke (HR, 0.68; 95% CI, 0.59-0.79; P < .001) and a 28% lower risk of dementia (HR, 0.72; 95% CI, 0.59-0.89; P = .002) compared with those who drank neither coffee nor tea. Coffee intake alone or in combination with tea was also associated with a lower risk of poststroke dementia.

The UK Biobank reflects a relatively healthy sample compared to the general population, which may limit the ability to generalise these associations. Furthermore, relatively few people developed dementia or stroke, which may make it difficult to accurately extrapolate rates to larger populations. Finally, while it is possible that coffee and tea consumption may be protective against stroke, dementia and post-stroke dementia, this causality cannot be inferred from the associations.

The authors add: “Our findings suggest that moderate consumption of coffee and tea, separately or in combination, is associated with a lower risk of stroke and dementia.”

Eye Diseases Linked to Higher Risk of Dementia

Age-related macular degeneration, cataracts and diabetes-related eye diseases are linked to an increased risk of dementia, suggests research published online in the British Journal of Ophthalmology.

Visual impairment may be one of the first symptoms of dementia, and reduced stimulation of visual sensory pathways is thought to accelerate its progression.

Some small studies have suggested that there may be a link between eye conditions that cause vision deterioration (age-related macular degeneration, cataracts, diabetes-related eye disease, and glaucoma) and cognitive decline. The incidence of these eye conditions increases with age, as does the incidence of systemic conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, depression, and stroke, which are accepted risk factors for dementia.

It is therefore unclear whether these ophthalmic conditions are associated with a higher incidence of dementia independently of these systemic conditions, so to investigate, the authors analyzed data from 12,364 adults aged 55 to 73 years enrolled in the UK Biobank study.

Participants were assessed between 2006 and 2010 at baseline and followed until early 2021. During the 1,263,513 person-years of follow-up, 2,304 cases of dementia were recorded.

Analysis of these data showed that age-related macular degeneration, cataracts, and diabetes-related eye diseases, but not glaucoma, were independently associated with an increased risk of all-cause dementia.

Compared to people who had no eye problems at the start of the study, the risk of dementia was 26% higher in those with age-related macular degeneration, 11% higher in those with cataracts, and 61% higher in those with diabetes-related eye diseases.

Although glaucoma has not been associated with an increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease, it has been associated with a higher risk of vascular dementia.

At the start of the study, participants were asked if they had ever had a heart attack, angina, stroke, high blood pressure, or diabetes, and were assessed for depression. Diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and depression have all been associated with an increased risk of dementia.

Having one of these conditions (a systemic condition) and an ophthalmic condition further increased the risk of dementia, and the risk was greatest when diabetes-related eye disease co-occurred with a systemic condition. A higher relative risk of dementia was observed among individuals with multiple ophthalmic conditions.

This is an observational study and, as such, cannot establish causation, and the authors also highlight several potential limitations, mostly related to data acquisition. They point out that ophthalmic conditions were defined based on self-reported and inpatient medical records, which likely underestimated their prevalence, that medical records and death registries may not have captured all cases of dementia, and that some dementias documented during follow-up may have occurred before eye disease.

“Age-related macular degeneration, cataracts, and diabetes-related eye diseases, but not glaucoma, are associated with an increased risk of dementia. Individuals with both ophthalmic and systemic conditions are at higher risk of dementia than those with only an ophthalmic or systemic condition.”

The researchers conclude: “Hypertension, diabetes, stroke, heart disease, and recent depression mediated the association between cataracts/diabetes-related eye disease and dementia.”