Imagine living in the coldest place in the world, how many degrees below zero do you think the inhabitants of a country could bear? In Oymyakon, a Russian town, people live in a permanent winterevery day is cold, but not like anywhere else in the world, but a hellish, unbearable and desperate.

Oymyakon has only 920 inhabitants. This Russian town belongs to the homonymous district and is located northeast of Sakha and east of Eastern Siberia.

Although the sun’s rays peek through the clouds to brighten the day a little, it is not enough to avoid the minus 50 degrees Celsius that the inhabitants of said town endure.

According to ‘National Geographic’, “the low temperatures typical of this town reach freeze the tears and eyelashes of its inhabitants”.

Anything not covered freezes.

If people do not cover any part of their face, it will be instantly frozen. But not only that, even the toilet paper is frozen. It may sound funny or perhaps somewhat exaggerated, but it’s true and it was mentioned by a ‘TVE’ meteorologist, Mario Picazo, who did a report from that place.

4. Oymyakon – Experiences An Extreme Climatic Condition Oymyakon is a small village located in the Oymyakonsky district in Russia. This place is considered to be one of the most dangerous places because of its extreme climatic condition. The severe temperature makes it pic.twitter.com/NH7l6k3Fcl —Damylare🕊️ (@Damylare_israel) November 19, 2022

On the other hand, one of the curiosities of the coldest town in the world is that when a person dies they cannot be buried underground, since the ground is extremely frozen and it is almost impossible to dig a hole to insert the coffin.

To achieve this, the first thing that the inhabitants must do is the bonfires to be able to melt the ice before inserting the pick and shovel, as shown in the previously mentioned report.

50 degrees below zero has not been the most extreme temperature

Although 50 degrees below zero is an excessively cold temperature, this Russian town has broken the record reaching 71.2 degrees below zero. According to ‘The Weather Channel’, the situation occurred in 1924, in which the harshest winter in history was recorded.

However, normally the intense winter begins to be felt in the month of October, when the thermometers begin to mark between -15 and -20 degrees and lasts for five months. There are barely five or six hours of light a day that the inhabitants of Oymyakon can enjoy.

“The normal thing is that in winter it is -50 ºC. When it’s -45 to -40 it’s almost warm. Between -58º and -64º there are extreme frosts. When it’s too cold, you can’t play sports in the street, but if you’re warm, you can be outside and spend time in the forest, where they usually go hunting or cutting firewood,” explained Max, from the Oymyakon tourist office. to the portal ‘Verne’.

other curiosities

When the temperature is around minus 45 degrees, heChildren can only be or play in the street for 20 minutesafter that time the skin can freeze, assured the portal ‘Verne’.

But if the temperature is minus 68 degrees Celsius, children cannot leave their homes for any reason and adults, if they do, must be completely covered, the part that is not protected will freeze as soon as the cold touches it .

“One month a year the children do not go to school because the temperature is below -54ºC. Classes at the institute are suspended when it is -58 ºC. We used these days to go hunting in the woods, but now they are probably playing on the computer,” said Max.

The coldest town in the world also has advantages such as avoiding the use of the refrigerator, since only just leave food on the ice in front of their houses to freeze.

However, the same cannot be done with clothes, since when they are wet they will freeze quickly, remaining between a plate of ice. Given this, people must take their clothes out to air for a few minutes, then, inside their houses, the inhabitants put one garment on top of the other until it dries completely.

The lowest temperature in the northern hemisphere is -67.7°C, recorded in Oymyakon in the Sakha (Yakutia) Republic of Russia on 6 February 1933. This makes Oymyakon the coldest permanently inhabited place in the world. The daily mean temperatures for January are −46.4 °C. pic.twitter.com/XpbDGr1E5O — CARTI MEDICALE (@cartimedicale) November 21, 2022

A cold town, but entertaining



Although Oymyakon is a cold town, it is still entertaining for the people who live there and has remained there for a large part of their lives.

“We have everything. Gym, coffee, clubs, libraries, museums, shops, pharmacies. There are also primary care and pediatric doctors, and if something more serious happens, they transport the patient to the city. There are many interesting things to do here,” Max said in an interview with the aforementioned portal.

The way in which the homes are kept warm is thanks to the heating that is provided by a thermal power station that serves the entire town and works with coal 24 hours a day.

“The houses are very well prepared for the cold. What they don’t have is running water, because the pipes freeze. They do have them in other nearby towns and you can go there for water or to wash the car, although in summer we wash them in the river”, concluded Max.

oymyakon

The coldest place on the planet

With temperatures reaching -71.2 °C, the town of Oymyakon, in eastern Russian Siberia, is considered the coldest inhabited place on the planet. pic.twitter.com/beUucBTYQc — manel torres estrada (@maneltorresestr) November 19, 2022

KAROL TATIANA RODRIGUEZ SORACÁ

​Trends THE WEATHER