A registered shaking at 3:55 in the morning with a magnitude of 4.3, which took the city of little cross in Oaxacano damage of any kind was recorded due to the magnitude.

The National Seismological Service (SSN) reported that the telluric movement took place in Oaxaca, Mexico with an epicenter located about 18 kilometers to the northwest of a population that until now has not been identified.

He SSN He classified it as “preliminary” until the studies and measurements necessary to determine the magnitude and details of the origin of the earthquake are still carried out.

It is important to follow the recommendations of the National Center for Disaster Prevention (Cenapred), which urges the population not to fall for rumors or false news and to obtain information only from official sources, such as the authorities of Civil protection local, state and federal.

After a earthquake It is important to check for possible damage at home and seek help if necessary, as well as apply basic security measures, such as using the cell phone only in emergency case, Do not light any type of fire inside the home until you are sure there are no gas leaks.

To be prepared before a earthquakeit is advisable to have a civil protection plan, participate in evacuation drills, identify safe areas at home, school or workplace, and prepare an emergency backpack with essential items.

It is essential to remain calm and find a safe place. If you are inside a building, move away from objects that could fall on you and look for a space that offers protection, If you are in a car, park in a safe place and stay away from buildings, trees and poles.