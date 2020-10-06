Earthquake tremors were felt in Leh, Ladakh on Tuesday morning. However, no loss of life or property is reported so far. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake intensity at the Richter scale was 5.1. Its center was reported to be 174 kilometers east of Leh. According to the NCS, the epicenter was 10 kilometers deep from the ground. Earlier, on 26 September, earthquake tremors were felt in Ladakh. The intensity was then recorded 3.7 on the Richter scale.

Earthquake in recent times3 October – Assam – 3.9 intensity 29 September – Gujarat – 4.1 intensity 26 September – Jammu Kashmir – 4.5 intensity 25 September – Ladakh – 5.6 intensity 24 September – Jammu and Kashmir – 3.7

What to do in an earthquake like situation?