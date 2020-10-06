New Delhi / Leh
Earthquake tremors were felt in Leh, Ladakh on Tuesday morning. However, no loss of life or property is reported so far. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake intensity at the Richter scale was 5.1. Its center was reported to be 174 kilometers east of Leh. According to the NCS, the epicenter was 10 kilometers deep from the ground. Earlier, on 26 September, earthquake tremors were felt in Ladakh. The intensity was then recorded 3.7 on the Richter scale.
Earthquake in recent times3 October – Assam – 3.9 intensity 29 September – Gujarat – 4.1 intensity 26 September – Jammu Kashmir – 4.5 intensity 25 September – Ladakh – 5.6 intensity 24 September – Jammu and Kashmir – 3.7
What to do in an earthquake like situation?
- As soon as you feel the tremors of the earthquake, leave the house, office and open space without delay. Stay away from big buildings, trees, electric poles etc.
- Do not use the lift to go outside. Try to reach down the stairs.
- If you are in any place where there is no use to go out, then it would be right to find a place near you, where you can save yourself by hiding under it. Keep in mind that do not run away during the earthquake, it will be more likely to cause damage.
- In case of earthquake, keep away from heavy items kept in windows, cupboards, fans, so that their falls and glass breaks do not hurt.
- Stretch under strong furniture such as tables, beds, desks and hold its legs tightly so that it does not slide down by shaking.
- If there is no strong thing, then sit on the knee by covering the delicate part of the body like head, hands etc. with a thick book or any strong thing, by touching a strong wall.
- Do not stand near the opening or closing of the door, otherwise it can cause injury.
- If you are in a car, stop the car on the roadside or open ground away from buildings, hoardings, poles, flyovers, bridges etc. and wait till the earthquake stops.
