Sunday, November 12, 2023



Updated 11/13/2023 00:20h.

We had to get up very early to be able to enjoy Pedro Acosta’s title live, the second in his still short sporting career. Two world championships in three seasons. Words older than 19 years old. Despite the ungodly schedule, the members of their fan club, with their usual Spartan discipline, did not fail and at six in the morning they were already entering the spacious rooms of the Siena bar, on Salvador Dalí Street in Mazarrón, so as not to get lost. not a single detail of the career that elevated ‘Tiburón’ Acosta.

At 6:15 a.m. the action began and the truth is that it was quite quiet, since the development of the Moto2 test had little history. Fermín Aldeguer went straight for victory in Sepang and Pedro Acosta always knew how to maintain that second place that gave him glory in the Malaysian GP. With champagne, an inflatable shark, countless flags from the Mazarrón driver and immense joy from everyone present at the Siena bar, the enormous triumph of his most famous neighbor was celebrated.

Almost 10,000 kilometers separate Mazarrón from the Sepang International Circuit. But surely Pedro Acosta’s family, present in Malaysia, soon knew what had formed in his town, with 10,000 inhabitants, after the second coronation of Peretujo’s son. Fourteen podiums in eighteen races and seven victories corroborate that the Mazarrón rider has been the best this season in Moto2 and his fans celebrated him in style.

Bikers from all over the region joined the party. Some had met at 8:00 a.m. in Puerto de la Cadena. Others, at 09:30 at the El Alamillo gas station, at the entrance to Puerto de Mazarrón. There was a biker route, snacks, music, gifts, DJs and lots of hugs. Next stop: November 26 in Cheste.