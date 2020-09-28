The Neanderthals had a more intense and varied relationship with Homo sapiens than previously thought. Researchers have now analyzed the DNA – and found an amazing gene flow. This is especially true for mixed-race children.

D.he common history of humans and Neanderthals is much more interwoven than previously thought – and goes back much further. Earlier intermingling between the two species of humans resulted in Homo neanderthalensis taking over both the maternal mitochondrial DNA of Homo sapiens and the Y chromosome passed down by the father. This probably happened 100,000 to 370,000 years ago, as scientists led by Martin Petr from the Leipzig Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in the journal “Science” reports.

So far, researchers have assumed that the ancestors of modern humans split off from another group that left Africa early around 600,000 to 700,000 years ago. Both the Neanderthals who colonized Eurasia and the Denisova people who lived in eastern Asia are descended from this group. It was already known that modern humans had descendants with Neanderthals after leaving Africa 40,000 to 80,000 years ago. Therefore, all non-Africans today have around 1.5 to two percent Neanderthal genome.

The gene flow that has now been discovered goes back further and ran in the opposite direction – from humans to Neanderthals. The few Neanderthals whose genetic material had previously been completely sequenced were female. The finding that their mitochondrial genome (mtDNA) is very similar to that of modern humans had already caused astonishment. The mitochondria are the power plants of the body cells and have their own DNA, which is only inherited through the female line.

In a Neanderthal woman whose 400,000 year old remains were found in the Sima de los Huesos cave in northern Spain, this mtDNA is still similar to that of Denisovans. From this, researchers conclude that this genetic material was later replaced by human mtDNA; estimated 350,000 to 150,000 years ago. In general, the transferred human genetic material in the Neanderthals’ cell nucleus was around five percent.

Brand story Unique planet display

Now, Petr’s team has used a new method to reconstruct the genetic makeup of the Y chromosomes of three Neanderthal and two Denisova men – again with amazing results. Accordingly, in these Neanderthals who lived 40,000 to 50,000 years ago in Western, Central and Eastern Europe, the Y chromosome was also completely replaced by that of humans, but not in the Denisovans.

Based on estimated mutation rates, the researchers assume that this happened roughly 370,000 years ago to 100,000 years ago at the latest, i.e. possibly parallel to the replacement of the mtDNA. The oldest evidence for Homo sapiens is around 300,000 years old. The genetic material introduced may therefore come from a forerunner population of modern humans that came to Eurasia at that time.

“The new study clarifies important questions, but raises even more new ones,” writes Mikkel Heide Schierup from the Danish University of Aarhus in one “Science” comment. “It clearly shows that both male and female H. sapiens contributed to gene flow, suggesting that both H. sapiens and Neanderthal populations accepted mixed breed children.”

The fact that Neanderthals completely took over both the human mtDNA and the Y chromosome – of all things, those parts of the genome that are only inherited via one line – needs to be explained. “A quick and complete replacement of both the Y chromosome and the mitochondrion seems too coincident to have arisen by chance alone,” emphasizes Schierup, pointing to the relatively small contribution of Homo sapiens to the Neanderthals’ nuclear genome. Natural selection must have contributed to this.

Possibly, so the team led by Petr, the Neanderthals, due to their relatively small population, would have accumulated rather disadvantageous gene variants through inbreeding, over which the human Y chromosome and the mtDNA offered advantages – for example with regard to fertility. Model calculations show that even slight differences could be sufficient for an advantageous characteristic to prevail in a population over tens of thousands or even hundreds of thousands of years.

These questions could soon be investigated, says co-author Janet Kelso, if Y chromosome sequences can be reconstructed from early Neanderthal men – for example from the 400,000-year-old remains from the Sima de los Huesos cave in Spain. According to the prediction, the sequences would have to resemble those of Denisovans more closely than those of modern humans.