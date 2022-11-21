The World Cup matches of the Dutch national team will probably cause an earlier evening rush hour in the coming week. The kick-off on Monday of the match between the Netherlands and Senegal is at 5 p.m. Rijkswaterstaat Traffic Information therefore expects that it will be busy on the road earlier than usual. She expects the first traffic jams to arise from 3 p.m.

#Early #evening #rush #hour #expected #due #World #Cup #matches #Orange