Observers and experts believe that these mechanisms need to be modified so that any upcoming elections will not be a copy of the previous ones and merely a reproduction of the political impasse that the country has been experiencing for nearly a year.

In this context, Raad Hashem, an Iraqi writer and political researcher, said in an interview with Sky News Arabia: “There are different positions and visions regarding what al-Sadr presented in his speech, but in general there is a meeting with him by most of the political blocs on the issue of dissolving the current parliament and agreeing on new elections, But the dilemma lies in delving into the details, legal conclusions, and mechanisms that guarantee the realization of this requirement, as well as financial allocations, and not forgetting the difficulty of convincing the local public opinion as well as the international community of the seriousness and integrity of the second early elections if it is agreed to organize them, and to ensure the observance and provision of sound constitutional frameworks and democratic standards. integrity, especially after it has been scratched before and its results have been undermined.”

Hashem continues: “No one guarantees that violations and manipulation will not occur, with expectations that the same previous electoral results will be repeated or close to them, and rely on the preponderance of this or that party that this will solve the complex of the accumulated crises that inhabit the body of the political process that was built on failed foundations from the beginning. It is a futile and absurd bet, which necessitates agreeing on a national contract under international sponsorship to reform the structure of the process according to sound foundations governed by a new constitution or an amendment to the paragraphs of the current constitution in a way that approaches the requirements of the situation and the needs of the stage.

And the Iraqi political researcher adds: “There is also another issue that is no less important than the above, which is how to agree to remove the corrupt faces and what are the legal standards that will govern the path in this thorny and explosive file, and what is the role of the judiciary in resolving it, as it is expected that deep problems will arise in this The framework may even develop into bloody confrontations and clashes, with many parties owning armed militias.”

On the other hand, Raed Al-Azzawi, head of the Al-Amsar Center for Strategic Studies, said, in an interview with Sky News Arabia: “In light of this current crisis, Al-Sadr’s call for early elections may be rejected by many other political forces, Shiite, Sunni and Kurdish. Who can guarantee that these elections will bring something new? It offers radical solutions to the accumulated political crisis, and whether it will take place under a broken constitution, of which only 16 percent have been implemented, as out of a total of 144 articles, only 21 constitutional articles have been implemented. Who has the right to form a government?

Al-Sadr, added Al-Azzawi, who is also a professor of international relations at the American University in Cairo, “owns a street, but it is not the whole Iraqi street. It is part of several streets that support various political forces, and we do not forget here that about 75 percent of Iraqis did not participate and did not vote in the elections in the first place. However, Sunnis and Kurds, for example, may not agree to the reorganization of the elections, except after the formation of a new government that will amend the constitution, for example, or change the electoral system and change the electoral commission.

Thus, Al-Azzawi added: “In light of all these obstacles and major obstacles, of political turmoil and rivalry that is translating itself in the street, and a sharp Shiite Shiite dispute, it is very difficult to go to early elections, while the last electoral process has not passed after more than 9 months.” .

Instead, Al-Azzawi believes that “the political forces should maintain and support the current government, and work to prepare for changing some provisions of the constitution, especially those centered around the definition of the largest parliamentary bloc so that there is no confusion and confusion in such articles that are referred to the Federal Court for decision, which causes sharp disputes.” And then the adoption of a new election law, and then elections can go in the sense of putting the cart behind the horse and not the other way around, by overcoming the dispute over the conflicting interpretations of the constitution that led to this chronic political blockage.

The Sadrist movement was dissolved first in the elections that took place in October of last year, with 73 members out of 329 members of the Iraqi parliament, but it failed to form a government during the past months.

After that, Al-Sadr asked his deputies in Parliament to submit their resignations, which has already been done, and according to the constitution, they were replaced by the candidates who ranked second in their constituencies, which practically led to the rise of the majority of the coordination framework candidates.

But last Saturday, Sadr’s supporters began a sit-in at the Iraqi parliament, expressing their rejection of the Coordinating Framework candidate, Muhammad Shia al-Sudani for prime minister, whom they consider a follower of former Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki, Sadr’s main opponent.