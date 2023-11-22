A lot has happened since the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and the disease it causes, AIDS, began to ravage societies around the world in the 1980s. In these four decades, some 40 million people have died cause of AIDS, but the fight against HIV has also been a success story. Unlike four decades ago, an HIV diagnosis is no longer a death sentence and antiretroviral treatments have made it possible for people living with HIV to aspire to a normal life. But as in everything, this great news has brought less good news: having turned HIV infection into a chronic disease has lowered the perception of risk among the population. In the midst of European Testing Week, which runs until November 27, and on the eve of World AIDS Day, December 1, patients, doctors and the industry reflect on this pandemic and its current challenges.

In Spain, between 136,000 and 162,000 people are infected with HIV, according to data from the Ministry of Health. But in addition, another 11,000 live with the virus without knowing it. They are 7.5% of the patients, a figure higher than the UNAIDS objectives, which aims for 95% of those infected to be diagnosed, for 95% to receive treatment and for 95% to be undetectable cases, that is, , that their viral load is so low that they are no longer contagious.

Experts are unanimous in underlining the importance of early diagnosis. «Taking an HIV test is a very simple process that can be carried out at any level of the health system: in primary care, in hospital emergencies, in a specialized care outpatient clinic or during a hospital admission. Furthermore, doctors can do it, but also patient associations,” explains Juan González del Castillo, coordinator of Infurg-Semes, the infectious diseases branch of the Spanish Society of Emergency Medicine. Semes is developing the ‘Leave your mark’ campaign in 141 hospitals throughout Spain, which seeks to raise awareness about the importance of early diagnosis of the disease.

A similar initiative called ‘Reasons’ is carried out through its 76 local entities by the State AIDS Coordinator (Cesida), which each year focuses on a group. On this occasion, explains its president, Reyes Velayos, the message will be directed at young people, and to do so they will have influencers and will rely on social networks such as TikTok and Instagram.

Standardization



«We want the fact of taking an HIV test to be normalized, so that it can be something as common as a cholesterol test or going to the dentist. It can be saliva or blood, a little prick on the finger and in 15 minutes you have the result,” explains Velayos. “It must be normalized for a sexually active person to be tested for HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases at least a couple of times a year,” she points out, although the president of Cesida continues to miss national campaigns, like of the ‘Put it on, put it on’.

Pau Arbós, director of the HIV unit at Gilead Spain, a company that collaborates on multiple projects to improve the lives of people with HIV, also emphasizes awareness. “Addressing HIV has been a great milestone in medicine over the last half century, and we must maintain the current high standard of treatment effectiveness while continuing to work on the challenges that remain,” he maintains. One of the challenges is the aging of people with HIV (more than 50% are over 50 years old) and also the approach to comorbidities, with special attention to neuropsychiatric ones. “There is more and more talk about HIV and less about AIDS,” emphasizes Arbós, who dares to glimpse a “cure” scenario, as long as prevention strategies and an early treatment approach to treatment continue to be strengthened.

And among the difficulties that have not yet been overcome is, for example, stigma. «For patients, it is such a huge burden that it affects their personal life, their professional life, their mental health. Let’s think about something: approximately one in every 300 people is infected with HIV. Do we know someone with HIV? We should, by chance, but no. And that happens because people with HIV remain invisible. We must fight against it through campaigns,” says Velayos.

HIV is not mathematics, but all experts know an equation by heart, I=I, that is, undetectable equals untransmittable, or what is the same, “that the patient does not transmit the infection despite not using methods of infection.” barrier in their relationships,” explains González del Castillo. “And this implies a great clinical benefit,” he adds. “In HIV we have gone from a first equation, which was ‘silence equals death’, to another, which is ‘the patient has a quality of life that he did not have before’,” concludes Velayos. And the future? “The future depends on what we do today.”