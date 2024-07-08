He breast cancer It is one of the leading causes of death among women worldwide. Detecting it early can make the difference between life and death, as the chances of successful treatment increase significantly when it is identified in its early stages.

In this context, companies play a crucial role by promoting early detection of breast cancer among their employees, thus contributing to the health and well-being of their staff.

In Sinaloaauthorities are urgently calling on businesses to join the early detection campaign for breast cancer.

This initiative is crucial, as private sector collaboration can broaden the reach of government and community efforts in the fight against this disease. Let’s all participate.

Keep reading: