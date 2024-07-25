Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

A state of political controversy began in Tunisia, coinciding with the announcement of some of their intention to run in the presidential elections, scheduled to be held on October 6, according to what President Kais Saied announced. Experts and analysts expected that there would be strong competition, and that the Tunisian street would be the main player in it.

In the summer of 2022, Tunisians approved in a public referendum a new draft constitution for the country, which established the foundations of a new system based on two councils with specific powers, namely the House of People’s Representatives and the National Council of Regions and Districts. The constitutional amendment also led to the transition from a parliamentary to a presidential system of government.

Tunisian political analyst Mondher Thabet explained that there are clear signs of competitive election campaigns, with the announcement yesterday by the People’s Movement Party, represented in the Tunisian parliament, of the nomination of its Secretary-General Zuhair Al-Maghzawi for the presidential elections.

Al-Maghzawi will compete with others, most notably Abir Moussi, head of the Free Constitutional Party, Leila Hammami, and Mondher Zenaidi, the current president, Kais Saied, who has officially announced his candidacy for a second term.

Thabet said in statements to Al-Ittihad that the controversy is still ongoing regarding the conditions for candidacy, and there is criticism and mutual accusations about that, and he expected that competition would be strongly present in these important elections.

For his part, Tunisian political analyst Nizar Jlidi explained that the electoral movement has already begun to appear, stressing that the elections are a turning point and historic, especially after July 25, as they are a defining factor for the new Tunisian project.

Al-Jalidi said in statements to Al-Ittihad that the Tunisian state does not need to be established, but rather needs restoration and a clear developmental, economic, social and political project, after Tunisians have gone through several experiences of pluralism, democracy and parliamentary rule, and now a new path, stressing that the elections will be a real test for the people to express their choices.

The Constitution stipulates that running for the position of President of the Republic is the right of every Tunisian man and woman who does not hold another nationality and is at least 40 years old and enjoys all civil and political rights. It also stipulates that the candidate must be endorsed by a number of members of the elected parliament or by voters in accordance with what is stipulated in the electoral law.