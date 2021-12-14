“Anticipating the closure of the school” by a week in view of Christmas, as suggested by someone on the wave of concerns about the numbers of infections on the rise and the new Omicron variant, “is a measure that can also be taken, but it would be a ‘buffer’ measure at this stage We have the problem of allowing children to stay in school and we need to allow them to be there more safely. We must think that there will be coexistence with the virus and I believe that we must rather look at structural solutions“. This is the vision of Filippo Anelli, president of the National Federation of Medical Orders (Fnomceo).

“We must begin to convince ourselves of the fact that the Covid solution does not pass only through the vaccine or drugs, but also through methods of treating the structures and places they contain, which host communities. So also the schools”, highlights the Adnkronos Health president of the Italian white coats who suggests a ‘more creative’ effort, to be put in place by looking at friendly technology: “We must also focus on solutions that can be useful in reducing the concentration of the virus within the environments. I am referring to lamps, purifiers that can be inserted in the air conditioning, even paints that can be useful in reducing the impact of the spread of viruses.“In short, Anelli continues,” we also need collateral measures with respect to the most important ones, which are vaccines and drugs. “

Measures that, “especially in the winter phase when the concentration of the virus in the environments may be higher, can help us reduce it. Now we must also live in environments that are as suitable as possible, we cannot always think of living in the summer – rings admonished. – Structural solutions of this kind must be devised. Since the Defense has already carried out studies on this, I believe that perhaps those products that they have tested, and in part also used, can be further studied for greater diffusion in those environments that host a important number of people “.

The goal therefore must be to keep the children in school safely, he concludes. “If it is enough to change a light bulb because this reduces the concentration of the virus by 20-30%, let’s change these light bulbs – urges the president of the Italian doctors – If we have to put filters in the air conditioners, I would think more about interventions of this kind, rather than about commercial interventions such as closing the school a week “before Christmas.