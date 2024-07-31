Early childhood education | Vihreiden Hopsu on equality plans: In the opinion of basic Finns, racism should not be talked about

Early childhood education|The saving from dismantling the equality plans for daycare centers is only apparent, says Inka Hopsu of the Greens.

31.7. 19:15

Kindergartens ideological reasons are behind the removal of the obligation to draw up equality plans, says the vice-chairman of the green parliamentary group Inka Hopsu (green).

“Savings with it [poistoa] the justification is apparent, and it is not a real norm-breaking project,” says Hopsu.

Kindergarten-specific equality plans take into account, for example, children’s skin color, language and point of view. In the future, the equality work of kindergartens is to be planned centrally at the municipal level.

The purpose of the norm reduction proposed by the Municipal Association is to reduce the administrative work of municipalities. The change produces an estimated annual saving of around 44,000 euros.

I hop according to the equality plans received ideological criticism from representatives of the governing parties already in 2022, when the drafting obligation was enacted.

“For example, basic Finns have very often commented that racism should not be talked about,” says Hopsu.

Minister of Education Anders Adlercreutz (r), centralizing planning would not weaken equality in kindergartens.

Among other things, the Board of Education has criticized the cancellation of the planning obligation. According to it, drawing up the daycare’s own plan is an important process because it concretizes equality work for the early childhood education staff.

“At the same time, we can go over the skills and agree on the division of labor,” Hopsu says.

Previously the government has said that it intends to prepare a report to support equality and equality plans for early childhood education. The government will be guided by the report in the draft as an action program for combating racism and promoting equality.

The government’s actions show that the so-called anti-racism statement and program are just lip service, criticizes the chairman of the Greens Sofia Virta (green).

“Government proposal [päiväkotien yhdenvertaisuussuunnitelmista] has received crushing criticism from experts, both in terms of content and the fact that it is completely contradictory to the government’s own policies,” Virta writes in the press release.