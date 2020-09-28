Early childhood education This is how day care fees will be reduced: Income limits will rise, sister discount will improve

Minister of Education Li Andersson (left) commented in the press release that the proposed fee reduction “makes everyday life easier for families, brings new children to early childhood education and strengthens employment”.

Early childhood education that is, the income limits for day care fees will be increased by 31 percent. In addition, the maximum fee for the second child, the so-called sister rebate, will be reduced from 50% to 40%.

The Ministry of Education and Culture announced its proposed new payment model on Monday. The changes will bring more low- and middle-income families to the so-called zero-payment category or to lower-cost payments.

The bill is due to be submitted by the end of October.

Andersson said last Friday at HSthat fee reductions will be targeted at low- and middle-income families. More families will also be promoted to the zero fee category, where no fees are charged at all.

Already, an estimated one-third of the client families in municipal early childhood education belong to the zero fee category. A few municipalities do not charge fees to others. Such municipalities are, for example, Kustavi, Paltamo, Utajärvi, Vaala, Rautavaara and the city of Pyhäjärvi.

In a budget dispute the government decided that EUR 70 million per year would be used to reduce payments. The aim is to increase the participation of young children in early childhood education and increase employment.

According to the Ministry of Education and Culture, it is estimated that lowering early childhood education fees would increase employment by about 2,900 people.

The monthly fee for early childhood education is determined by the size and income of the family and the need for services.

The maximum payment for the first child is 288 euros per month, which would remain the same with the reform proposed by the ministry. The minimum fee is 27 euros.