Early childhood education The two-year pre-school experiment expands to one hundred municipalities

Teaching- and the ministry on culture unveiled on wednesday a two-year preschool experiment next fall. Municipalities were selected by random sampling.

102 municipalities are involved in the experiment. The trial municipalities have been published by the Ministry of Education pages. Helsinki, Vantaa, Oulu, Rovaniemi, Vaasa, Joensuu and Jyväskylä are included.

The aim of the experiment is to strengthen educational equality, develop the quality and effectiveness of pre-primary education, find out the continuities between early childhood education and pre-primary education, family service choices and obtain information on the effects of two-year pre-primary education on children’s development and learning, social skills and healthy self-esteem.

Four years old the experiment will run from the beginning of August 2021 to the end of May 2024. The experiment is expected to reach about 10,000 children born in 2016 and 2017 who begin free pre-school at the age of five.

In addition to these municipalities, pilot municipalities have been selected that do not provide two-year pre-school education but serve as reference municipalities. The experimental sites and the children in the experimental and control group will be decided later.

“The two-year pre-school experiment helps to strengthen the quality and equality of early childhood education by providing valuable information to support decision-making,” Minister of Education Jussi Saramo says in the bulletin.

In Finland pre-school education is compulsory for six-year-olds and almost all children in the age group participate in it. Five years old just under 89 per cent participate in early childhood education.

The experiment in free early childhood education began in 2018. 19 municipalities participated in the experiment. National Education Assessment Center According to Karvi the participation of five-year-olds in early childhood education increased with the experiment.

The experiment also slightly increased the participation of four-year-old children in early childhood education.