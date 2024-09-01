Early childhood education | The Pilke daycare center in Vantaa’s Simonkylä is closing unexpectedly

Early childhood education|On Friday, the families received a message that they have a month to find a new place of care for their child.

Private The Kielo daycare center of the Pilke chain is suddenly closing in Vantaa. Families received a message on Friday that they have a month to find a new daycare place for their child.

The daycare center will close its doors on September 30 due to indoor air problems. The daycare center has been rented in a residential apartment building completed in the late 1970s.

Kielo, located in Simonkylä, has a total of 35 treatment facilities.

According to Kielo’s announcement, some places are available in the Pilke chain’s other daycare centers in Vantaa’s Koivuhaa, Leinelä, Päiväkummu and Hiekkaharju.

of families according to the information received, Pilke Kielo has tried to negotiate with the building company about indoor air repairs, but the building company is not on a fast schedule to take care of the matter. According to Kielo’s press release, the investigations have not been carried out in the agreed schedule.

“The daycare center is closed due to the staff’s symptoms and the housing company’s poor cooperation,” the announcement says.

HS did not reach Pilke’s regional manager for a comment.

Vantaa Deputy Mayor of Education and Learning Katri Kalske had not yet heard about the closing of the Kielo daycare center over the weekend. If Kielo’s families apply for a replacement daycare place from municipal early childhood education, the situation is problematic.

“This is the absolute worst time to submit an application. Places become available in daycare centers in a big rush in the spring, when one age group leaves. In September, the treatment places have just been filled.”

The subjective right to daycare means that the municipality must arrange a daycare place for the child. According to the Early Childhood Education Act, the application must be submitted no later than four months before the need for a place of care.

“There’s not half a word that we don’t have an obligation to organize early childhood education. I urge you to put in the application as soon as Monday morning,” says Kalske.