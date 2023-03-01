Thursday, March 2, 2023
Early childhood education | The numbers reveal: This is how families' daycare wishes come true in Helsinki

March 1, 2023
Early childhood education | The numbers reveal: This is how families’ daycare wishes come true in Helsinki

There are areas in Helsinki where approximately one in three families cannot get a place in any of the early childhood education units they wish for.

Helsinki the city’s latest data shows that 70.9 percent of families in Helsinki get their child a place in the day care unit of their choice.

However, the regional dispersion is large: the wishes of families have been met best in the southeast region, i.e. in Kulosaari, Herttoniemi and Laajasalo. In the region, 82.7 percent got a place in the unit they wanted.

The greatest challenges in responding to families’ wishes were in the Koillinen 1 area, i.e. in Latokartano, Pukinmäki and Malmi. Only 63.4 percent of families got a place in the desired unit.

When applying for an early childhood education place, it is possible to submit three place wishes in order of preference. The published numbers only tell whether the applicant has received a place in one of these.

The data has been collected from August 2021 to December 2022.

Numbers the averages do not tell the whole truth, because even within the regions the situations can vary a lot.

For example, within the southeast region in Länsi-Herttoniemi and Roihuvuori, there is currently a challenging situation in terms of early childhood education places, says the regional head of early childhood education Tiina Ahonen.

“The southeast region is geographically vast. For example, in Kruunuvuorenranta, which is under construction, the daycare centers are newer and larger and more flexible in terms of space than daycare centers in older areas,” he says.

Helsinki’s Kruunuvuorenranta is a new residential area under construction, and the kindergartens are doing well so far. Picture: Kalle Koponen / HS

In older areas such as Roihuvuori, the problem is that the kindergartens in the area were built at the same time as the older building stock and to meet the needs of that time. Recently, more apartments have been built in the area, but there have been no new kindergartens.

And it’s not coming anytime soon.

“There are plans, but they will not immediately solve the current situation. The service network is constantly being developed in cooperation with other operators in the city, so that early childhood education as a local service could be realized more reliably,” says Ahonen.

Northeast 1 regional head of early childhood education in the region Eeva Tiihonen says that the area under his responsibility as a whole has enough places for all applicants. However, in terms of the wishes of the families, the places are not positioned correctly.

“The location situation in Pihlajamäki and Pihlajisto, which are part of Latokartano’s basic district, is excellent, but there are challenges in Malmi, Tapanila and Pukinmäki,” he says.

However, according to Tiihonen, the situation is improving when the renovated kindergartens Longinoja, Nuotti and Jäkälä in the area open their doors. All have previously been daycare centers with less than 100 places, whose number of places will more than double as a result of the reform.

Longinoja and Nuotti, which will open at the beginning of 2024, will ease the location situation in Ala-Malmi and Pukinmäki, and Jäkälä, which will open in 2025, will help Tapanila’s situation.

