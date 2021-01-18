No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Early childhood education The mornings of the Töölölä family start on the way to the kindergarten on the other side of the city

admin by admin
January 18, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
4
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

There is still no daycare place close to home for almost every Helsinki resident. According to the city, the situation is still calming down.

In a rear worker Borenius and Herbertsin in the family of five years Vilda attends kindergarten next to home, two years old Lykke again ten kilometers away in Maununneva.

In the mornings, we first take a big sister on a stroller or sledge, then a little sister on the bus. According to the route guide, the bus trip will continue the day for just under half an hour in its direction, last week’s storm actually went an hour.

.

Tags:
admin

admin

Related Posts

Next Post

What kind of chain is best for my car

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.