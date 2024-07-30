Early childhood education | The government plans to abolish the equality plans for kindergartens enacted during the Marin period

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. The government plans to ease planning obligations for early childhood education. The preparation of kindergarten-specific equality plans and local early childhood education plans will be stopped. The Board of Education, the Association of Early Childhood Education Teachers and the National Education Evaluation Center are concerned about the quality of early childhood education. Anitta Pakanen, the chairwoman of the early childhood education teachers’ union, does not believe that the savings estimate of the abolition of local early childhood education plans would be realized.

Early childhood education quality deteriorates if activity planning is reduced, say the Board of Education and Early Childhood Teachers’ Association (VOL).

Petteri Orpon (kok) the government intends to lighten the planning obligations so that in the future there would be no need to make municipality-specific early childhood education plans (vasu) or kindergarten-specific equality plans.

Abandoning plans that support everyday work can cause problems, especially in kindergartens that already have challenges in managing them, says the chairman of VOL Anitta Pakanen.

“[Varhaiskasvatuksen] the quality goes down, that’s a matter of course,” Pakanen says.

The Board of Education According to

“Abolishing the promotion obligation would at the same time send a strong message from the Finnish government that equality is not an important value, and not all children and guardians are equal,” the Board of Education writes in its statement.

Minister of Education Anders Adlercreutz (r), the equality of kindergartens would not be weakened, even if its promotion were only planned centrally in the municipalities in the future.

Minister of Education Anders Adlercreutz (r).

“Of course, it cannot mean that one person isolated in the office makes these plans, but the organizer must know the needs and perspectives expressed in their own units,” says Adlercreutz.

The Board of Education disagrees with the Minister of Education.

Drawing up the daycare’s own plan is an important process because it concretizes equality work for the early childhood education staff, says the lawyer Heidi Ruonala From the Board of Education.

Kindergartens the obligations to draw up equality plans and equality plans were regulated Sanna Marini (sd) during the reign. The plans should be ready by the summer of next year.

The equality plan takes into account, for example, children’s skin color, language and point of view, while the equality plan focuses exclusively on equality between the sexes.

The Federation of Municipalities has proposed removing both preparation obligations, but the government only plans to eliminate equality plans.

According to Adlercreutz, there is no political consideration involved in preserving local equality plans, but interfering with them has been omitted in the official preparation.

The Ministry of Justice is responsible for preparing the law. HS could not be reached by the Minister of Justice Leena Merta (ps) to comment on the matter.

About equality plans will be handed over as part of the government’s municipal sector norm-breaking work, for which the municipalities have submitted proposals.

“We went through things from the point of view of whether they add unreasonably extra work in relation to the benefit,” says Adlercreutz.

According to the government’s draft proposal, the preparation of daycare-specific equality and equality plans will cost municipalities a total of approximately 125,000 euros per year.

Abandoning equality plans would produce an estimated annual saving of around 44,000 euros. The savings will be relatively small because the plans could have been drawn up at the same time.

Government intends to free the municipalities from drawing up local early childhood education plans, or vasus. The plans deal with play, care and teaching, among other things.

Vasut supports the kindergarten staff in the implementation of the national principles of the early childhood education plan and outlines the local implementation methods.

Municipality-specific fees are really important in the day-to-day life of daycare centers, says Anitta Pakanen from the Association of Early Childhood Teachers.

“They embody local characteristics. For example, the possibilities of implementing exercise may be different in Oulu, Helsinki and Utsjoki,” Pakanen says.

The local vasus also outline the evaluation and development of operations. For example, the collection and use of feedback from children and guardians is currently a matter to be decided locally.

Local early childhood education plans deal with, for example, outdoor exercise.

Locals the plans are largely the same as the national plan, and they are not estimated to bring added value, says Minister of Education Adlercreutz.

According to Adlercreutz, the decision to remove the colts is based on the report of the National Center for Evaluation of Education (Karvi). Adlercreutz started as Minister of Education in July, and he emphasizes that decisions have been made before through him.

Karvi himself does not support the abolition of calves. According to the evaluation center’s statement, the demolition would weaken the quality of early childhood education.

“This bill did not come from Karvi’s initiative,” says the evaluation advisor Janniina Vlasov Prune.

According to the Board of Education, the studies and reports used by the board in its draft presentation do not describe the current situation. Legislation was established in 2018.

The locals According to the draft proposal, the abolition of vasus would result in an annual saving of 1.8 million euros for the municipalities. The change would mean a saving of around 440,000 euros for the state as the state contributions paid to the municipalities are reduced.

VOL’s Pakanen does not believe that the savings will materialize.

If in the future the staff of daycare centers have to plan their work based on national criteria alone, working hours may, on the contrary, increase, Pakanen estimates.

“Although a lot has been done in ten years, the development of early childhood education is only in its infancy. I hope not [kehitystä] crumble.”

Both Pakanen and Opetushallitus Ruonala consider the regulation of early childhood education to be intrusive.

“There is no peace at work,” Pakanen says.