Early childhood education The child recovered from the cancer, but you can’t get back to the familiar kindergarten – “It feels like he was being punished for having cancer”

In Helsinki, early childhood education can be interrupted, but there may not be a place left for a familiar group after that.

When from Helsinki Milla Louhelainen the child became ill with leukemia, this was temporarily taken away from a familiar kindergarten.

At first because of the treatment of the disease – then because the convalescent had to be protected from infections.

Now the girl will soon turn six and be healed, so she will become a preschooler in the fall. It has come as a surprise to the family that he no longer has space in the familiar kindergarten where his little sibling also attends.

“He is excited about the beginning of pre-school education anyway, because he is not used to large groups of children,” Louhelainen says.

HS does not tell the girl’s name because it is a sensitive health issue for the child.

In Helsinki It has long been the practice that early childhood education can be interrupted for a minimum of four months and a maximum of a couple of years. In addition to serious illness, the cause may even be the birth of a little sibling.

If you have applied for an interruption, you will not lose your early childhood education altogether. Return to kindergarten must be announced a couple of months in advance.

For families, interruption makes the most sense if you can be confident of getting back into a familiar group. The city, on the other hand, wins in that families do not keep a place reserved in vain in the meantime.

Admittedly, the city certainly does not promise access to the same group.

Louhelaisen the child was four years old when he fell ill and kindergarten in Maria in Hietalahti.

Although she hasn’t been to the daycare herself in a year and a half, the guys and the adults in the daycare have kept in mind when she’s been with her parents taking the little sibling to the daycare. He himself has spoken excitedly about returning to a familiar group.

This spring, it became clear to Louhelainen that only 14 children would fit in Maria’s pre-school group instead of the previous 21 children. There is no space for the daughter, and so this is transferred to another place for kindergarten in Kamppi, Kamppi.

The siblings end up in different kindergartens and the baby is also expected to have a baby. Neither kindergarten is a long walk from the family home, but they are located in opposite directions.

The mother is most annoyed by the child for her own sake.

“It feels like he’s being punished for having cancer.”

Milla Louhelainen helps her daughter with a cycling helmet.

Early childhood education regional manager Eeva Tiihonen cannot directly comment on an individual case.

On a general level, he says that, in principle, the city promises only that the place will remain somewhere in Helsinki during the interruption.

At the beginning of pre-school education, however, the place must be found close to home within a certain student area in order for the start of school to run as smoothly as possible in time. However, this does not prevent a person returning to pre-school from an interruption not to end up in another kindergarten within the same area.

Tiihonen says that in practice, often a place from a familiar kindergarten is eventually arranged. The earlier you know about the return, the better your chances are for the kindergarten director to consider the family situation as a whole.

Still, other possibilities are not always found.

“But we all have a good will to organize things as well as possible for the family.”