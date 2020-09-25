Early childhood education Minister of Education Andersson: Government lowers early childhood education fees for low- and middle-income earners, more families raised to zero fee category

The Ministry of Education sought to decide on a model for reducing early childhood education fees as early as Friday to get the budget law ready.

Early childhood education will decline in August next year, especially for low- and middle-income earners, says the education minister Li Andersson (left) to HS. According to the Minister, the so-called zero fee category is also to be expanded from the current one.

The Ministry of Education tried to decide on the details of the early childhood education model back on Friday. The decision is beginning to be in a hurry so that the budget law on customer fees can be prepared.

In its budget debate, the government decided to use EUR 70 million a year to reduce fees for early childhood education, ie day care.

Payments are set to fall as early as August next year.

Most likely it has already been seen in the past as a way to reduce fees by raising more families to a zero fee category where day care fees are not charged at all.

Already, an estimated one-third of the client families in municipal early childhood education belong to the zero fee category. A few municipalities do not charge fees to others. Such municipalities are, for example, Kustavi, Paltamo, Utajärvi, Vaala, Rautavaara and the city of Pyhäjärvi.

In practice, the extension of the zero fee category and the reduction of fees in other fee categories would be done by revising the income limits.

The monthly fee for early childhood education is determined by the size and income of the family and the need for services.

Maximum payment is currently € 288 per month for the first child and the minimum charge is € 27.

For the second child, the fee is a maximum of half of the youngest child’s fee, ie a maximum of 144 euros per month. The fee for the following children is 20 percent of the fee for the youngest child.

The latest index revisions to payments were made in early August.

According to the table, the minimum income limit for a single parent with one child is now EUR 2,136 per month. In a family of four, the corresponding limit is EUR 3,129 per month.

To the municipalities the government has promised to compensate for the reductions, ie the reduced premium income, by increasing the corporate tax distribution.

The Government also estimates that, as the number of early-age groups decreases, the increase in the number of participants could largely be implemented cost-effectively without a significant increase in fixed costs.

The Association of Finnish Municipalities recalls that early childhood customer fee revenues for municipalities have already decreased significantly in recent years. Even in the previous parliamentary term, the government ended up lowering fees, even though it first planned to raise them.

Prime minister Sanna Marinin (sd) The Board’s decision to reduce fees came as a surprise to the Association of Finnish Municipalities, as the latest fee reductions came into force at the beginning of 2018.

“That € 70 million is really big,” says the development manager Jarkko Lahtinen The Association of Finnish Municipalities. He is also concerned about how the rebates will affect private production, which municipalities will take advantage of.

Private early childhood education services are provided with a service voucher, support for private care, municipal allowances and a purchase service. Private services account for about one-fifth.

“The government proposes this EUR 70 million reduction in the customer fee charged by the municipality. This amount does not take into account the effect that is likely to arise in private operations, ”Lahtinen points out.

According to Lahtinen, the municipalities probably want the relationship between the deductible of the service voucher and the customer fees charged by the municipality for early childhood education not to get out of hand but to remain at the current level.

Lahtinen fears that municipalities would have to compensate private service providers for possible reductions in customers’ deductibles.

“In making its decision to lower the income limits, the government has forgotten that the state must compensate for the reduction in early childhood client fees with a corresponding increase in private care subsidies paid through Kela and municipal supplements paid by municipalities,” says Hali, a leading business expert Aino Närkki. Hali promotes the production of private services.

Lahti also doubts whether a reduction in fees would increase the employment of, for example, mothers who have been at home for a long time with the help of home care. “Most of the time, they don’t have a job or education.”

Government justifies the reduction in contributions mainly on the basis of employment effects. Reducing fees would increase incentives to work, according to the government, as it would improve the economic benefits of work.

The aim is to encourage mothers, especially those from low- and middle-income families, especially young children, to return to work. At the same time, children’s participation in early childhood education would increase. Participation in early childhood education, especially by those under three, is lower in Finland than in the other Nordic countries.

Research Director Tuomas Kosonen The Wage Research Institute now calls the planned pay cut a button shop that is unlikely to attract very many mothers from home to work. However, according to Kososen, lowering fees may slightly increase children’s participation in early childhood education.

From the point of view of public finances, Kosonen sees the end result as negative, ie a price is accrued for one job.

Kososen according to payments, there is now also the problem that they start to rise very sharply as revenues increase. In order to improve incentives, progression should be mitigated, Kosonen suggests.

“A proper family leave reform would be a more effective means of employment if, at the same time, support for child home care and parental leave were reduced.”

However, the government program agreed that the government would not intervene in home care support, which is important for the center.

A couple of years ago, Kosonen was one of three surveyors who drafted a proposal to develop early childhood education until 2030.

Treasury has estimated that a reduction in contributions would increase employment by 2,500 to 3,700 people.

The Ministry of Finance has also calculated various options for reducing fees. Extending the zero fee category for early childhood education by raising the income thresholds for fees, for example, by 35% would reduce early childhood education fee income by about EUR 70 million per year. In a family with two children, this would mean an increase in the income limit from € 2,136 to € 2,884 per month.

Prime minister Juha Sipilän The (central) government’s attitude towards early childhood education and its payments was twofold.

In the government program, even early childhood education also came under the cutting edge in many ways when the right to full-time day care was halved for children whose parents were unemployed. Group sizes were also increased. The Marin government overturned these decisions.

Early childhood education fees were initially to be increased by Sipilä’s government, but in the end it was decided to reduce them – twice.

Most recently, payments decreased from the beginning of 2018. At that time, for example, the sister’s discount for another child rose from 10 percent to 50, and otherwise the fees fell. At that time, about 6,700 new families entered the zero fee category.