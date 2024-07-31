Early childhood education | “Maybe it’s not a very important job” – The daycare director criticizes the board’s daycare decision

Early childhood education|If the amount of planning in early childhood education is reduced, the end result can be seen in the day-to-day and pedagogical activities of the daycare centers, believes the daycare director Marja Koskinen.

The government the plan to ease planning obligations for early childhood education does not exactly please the manager of the Uudenkoivisto and Väinölä daycare centers in Pori Marja from Koski.

According to the plan, the preparation of kindergarten-specific equality plans and local early childhood education plans will be stopped.

I will in the daycare centers he manages, the preparation of an equality plan is still in full progress, and he wonders about the timing of the announcement.

“When at this stage of the process it is said that there is no need to make plans, you think that maybe it is not a very important job after all. That’s the kind of message this conveys to me.”

Koskinen says that when the obligation to draw up an equality plan was given, he had time to regret for a moment that it would be yet another job requiring registration in addition to numerous others.

“With that, however, the personnel started a really important and fruitful discussion,” says Koskinen.

About the waterfall of course, it is also sad that the preparation of local early childhood education plans has stopped.

It means that what remains is a national set of standards defined for the whole of Finland, where regional differences are not taken into account.

“Since the municipalities are very different from each other, we may again be in a situation where everyone interprets the matter in their own way. Now, when the plans have already been refined locally, the possibility of such an interpretation has decreased,” he says.

Let’s get back still to equality plans and their preparation.

Even if there is no obligation to do so in the future, according to Koskinen, “you have to stay involved in the discussion”.

“It is today. We still have to strongly introduce themes of equality and a thinking model into early childhood education.”

Koskinen points out that early childhood education is constantly staffed by employees of different ages with different backgrounds.

“In order to be able to act equally and equally in relation to children and as a working community, we have to continue the discussion. I think it’s equality planning, whether it’s written down or not.”

Early childhood education by canceling planning obligations, annual savings of around 500,000 euros are aimed at the state. Equality plans’ share of the savings would be around 44,000 euros.

According to the government’s draft proposal, the preparation of daycare-specific equality and equality plans will cost municipalities a total of approximately 125,000 euros per year.

Koskinen says that he questions how the numbers were calculated. However, he is sure of one thing: the amount of discussion and planning in early childhood education should not be reduced once and for all, because all of it is ultimately reflected in the day-to-day life and pedagogical activities of kindergartens.

“From a savings base, I wouldn’t go for this proposed line. Maybe you can save on something else, but not on the planning of early childhood education,” says Koskinen.

Adjustment 31.7. 8:54 a.m.: The aim is to achieve annual savings of around 500,000 euros for the state by canceling planning obligations for early childhood education. The 44,000 euros previously mentioned as a figure is the equality plans’ share of the savings.