Early childhood education Kindergarten shortage forces parents to shorten their working days: “I have found the situation quite difficult,” says Rabia Radix, who works in the IT sector.

According to a survey by the Career Mothers Network, parents are forced to reduce their working hours or work alongside childcare due to a shortage of daycare staff.

Early childhood education staff shortages make it difficult for parents to work when kindergartens sometimes ask parents to keep a child at home or to pick them up earlier from a daycare center due to staff shortages.

This is evident from a recent survey of members of the Mothers in Business network of career mothers, in which about one in four respondents said they had encountered the situation.

About 589 mothers responded to the survey. The members of the network are career-oriented and most typically higher education mothers, about half of whom live in the Helsinki metropolitan area. The phenomenon is also known in other large cities.

The issue has also come up in Helsingin Sanomat opinion pages.

Read more: The shortage of staff in kindergartens already hinders the employment of parents

In the survey one-sixth of career mothers report that they have reduced their working days for reasons related to the quality or availability of early childhood education. Similarly, the sixth states that it postponed return to work for reasons related to the quality or availability of early childhood education.

“Personnel challenges in early childhood education are directly reflected in women’s careers and earnings development, as it is often mothers who shorten their working days and take parental leave,” says Mothers in Business’s Chairman of the Board. Sanna Kranjc.

Espoo Rabea Radixin 5- and 3-year-old children have attended a municipal kindergarten in Matinkylä, Espoo, for 2.5 years.

During that time, the kindergarten has at least five times asked parents to seek care for the child earlier or to keep the child at home, if possible.

“The message is addressed to all parents in general, but I have found the situation quite difficult. I don’t want my kids to be in a daycare that doesn’t have enough staff, ”Radix says.

“I’ve also found the request a little binding.”

Radix says he has kept the children at home a few times or reduced his working hours at the request of the daycare center, as it is in principle possible for him to work remotely as an account manager in the IT sector.

“It doesn’t want to become anything to do then, however,” Radix says.

Employer has, he said, been largely understanding of the situation. In his previous job, Radix worked as a team leader, making it harder to reconcile work and family.

Radix also has an understanding for kindergarten staff. “The situation is certainly not easy for them either,” he says.

According to him, the shortage of early childhood education workers has been reflected to some extent in staff turnover.

He is not so much concerned with the pedagogical activities of the kindergarten.

“I’m more concerned about the workload of staff and how it might affect how they can meet the needs of children.”

Espoon Director of Finnish Early Childhood Education Virpi Mattilan according to the deputy shortage has plagued the city’s early childhood education even before the corona epidemic.

Especially after Christmas, as the corona epidemic worsens, the situation has worsened. However, according to him, the situation where parents are asked to be cared for at home is extremely exceptional.

“We have mainly tried to limit the period of activity, when parents have been asked to seek care for their children earlier, if possible. Unfortunately, we have had these every week,” says Mattila.

Mothers in Business survey, 88 percent considered qualified, familiar, and permanent staff to be very important. However, only 28 respondents believe that this is very well the case in early childhood education.

“Early childhood professionals do valuable and demanding work for our children. They must have the right to do their job well and enjoy their work, ”says Kranjc.