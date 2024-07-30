Early childhood education | “It feels like teasing” – Marini’s government politicians wonder about the kindergarten decision

Early childhood education|Eeva-Johanna Eloranta (sd) and Veronika Honkasalo (left) criticize the government for the obtrusive legislation.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. The government’s decision to abandon early childhood education plans and equality plans arouses criticism. Planned equality work is important in early childhood education, say members of the education committee Eeva-Johanna Eloranta and Veronika Honkasalo. Eloranta and Honkasalo criticized the government for its obtrusive legislation. Abandoning equality plans would result in annual savings of around 44,000 euros. Eloranta and Honkasalo consider it insignificant.

The government the decision to abandon municipality-specific early childhood education plans (vasu) and kindergarten-specific equality plans arouses criticism experts in addition, in the opposition MPs who represented the governing parties Sanna Marini (sd) during the reign.

HS said on Tuesdaythat Petteri Orpon The (kok) government wants to dismantle the planning obligations of early childhood education, and among other things, the Swedish National Board of Education strongly criticizes the idea.

About the longest serving member of the education committee of the Parliament Eeva-Johanna from Eloranna (sd) the government’s decision seems strange.

In Eloranta, early childhood education at the beginning of the educational path is, along with schools, an important place to learn things that the equality plans were intended to promote.

According to him, planned equality work and the promotion of equality are important in early childhood education, because children adopt different norms early on.

“It is very difficult to understand this type of politics. Admittedly, there have been so many of these strange decisions from Orpo’s board that this one continues the same line.”

Member of the culture committee and vice-chairman of the leftist union Veronika Honkasalo is upset that the decision has been made by the Rkp, which is profiled for promoting equality and equality.

“A very sad decision. It feels like a tease and a value choice. I think the Minister of Education cannot wash his hands of this and hide behind officials.”

The government intends to lighten the planning obligations so that in the future there would be no need to make municipality-specific early childhood education plans (vasu) or kindergarten-specific equality plans.

The Board of Education and Early Childhood Teachers’ Association (VOL) estimate that the quality of early childhood education will decrease if the planning of activities is reduced.

Kindergartens the obligations to draw up equality plans and equality plans were enacted by the Marin government, but they have not yet been implemented. The plans should be ready by the summer of next year.

Honkasalo was part of the education table during the negotiation of the Marini government’s program, which included a note on the obligation of equality plans in early childhood education. Honkasalo criticized the intrusive legislation.

It frustrates Eloranta that the decisions made by the previous government are going to be reversed so soon, especially when the law has already been in force for over a year and plans are already being made. He would hope that the effects of the laws would be looked at calmly before they are changed.

In the equality plan for example, children’s skin color, language and point of view are taken into account, when the equality plan focuses exclusively on equality between the sexes.

In Honkasalo’s opinion, abandoning the plans reflects the government’s values.

“It’s really sad that Orpo’s government once again makes those in a vulnerable position pay the bill and compromises on the promotion of equality. The government has drawn up a statement on racism and equality, but here is yet another concrete example that contradicts it.”

It seems from Eloranta that the government does not want to work for equality.

“Equality matters do not seem to be important to this government.”

About equality plans giving up would produce an estimated annual saving of around 44,000 euros.

According to Eloranta, the amount is marginal.

“It feels really strange for such a small amount.”

Honkasalo hopes that the government will consider how much it might cost to not promote equality. He believes that in the worst case it deepens, for example, learning differences.