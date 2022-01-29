Sunday, January 30, 2022
Early childhood education In Helsinki, support for children in private day care centers will be increased

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 29, 2022
in World
Politicians are discussing an increase next week, which is due to take effect in the summer.

In Helsinki support for private care will be increased from June.

At its meeting on Tuesday, the Education and Training Board will discuss raising the municipal supplement for children under six by 30 euros. From June, the municipal supplement would be 630 euros per month for those under 3 years of age and 370 euros per month for those over 3 years of age.

In addition, early childhood education supplementing pre-primary education will have its own Helsinki supplement of EUR 50. Compensation for kindergartens for pre-school education is also being increased.

There are also plans for a separate sibling allowance that would be paid when there is more than one child from the same family in private care. This compensation would make it easier for families with many children to choose a private daycare center if they so wish.

One million euros have been set aside for this year’s budget for the changes. If politicians decide to do so, subsidies will be increased from the beginning of June.

Otherwise As in many other cities, Helsinki does not have service vouchers for early childhood education. Support for private care with municipal benefits is thus a way for society to support private day care centers in Helsinki.

Some kindergartens have been in financial difficulties in Helsinki in recent years, and some kindergartens have also had to be closed down for this reason.

In November, there were about 3,200 children in private day care centers in Helsinki. The forecast for this year is that the private side will account for just under ten per cent of early childhood education. In neighboring Espoo, for example, the corresponding proportion has been 25 per cent and the city wants to raise it further.

