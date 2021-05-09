Early childhood education Helsinki’s Mellunmäki indoor air kindergarten Tunturi will be demolished and a larger kindergarten will be built in its place

The new building is designed for 150 1-6 year olds participating in early childhood education.

Helsinki The kindergarten Tunturi in Mellunmäki, which suffers from indoor air problems, is to be demolished and replaced by a larger kindergarten.

According to the city, no permanent solution has been found to the indoor air problems of the existing facilities, and the daycare facilities do not functionally meet the requirements of current early childhood education pedagogy.

The kindergarten is located at Korvatunturintie 7, and there are currently places for 90 children. The new building is planned for 150 1-6 year olds participating in early childhood education. With the new building, the purpose of providing the kindergarten with modern and comfortable facilities where various activities can be organized.

For kindergarten implemented fenced outdoor yard. The yard is equipped with equipment suitable for kindergarten children of different ages. The character of the yard itself is emphasized by preserving the existing rock area.

The price of the new building will be about seven million euros.

The Helsinki City Government will discuss the project plan for the new building at its meeting on Monday.

The construction of a new kindergarten will be decided by the city council.