Early childhood education Helsinki resident, answers the survey: did the kindergarten pitch from a neighbor or Suomenlinna?

HS is investigating whether the shortage of kindergarten places that typically characterized the early part of the year is a thing of the past.

Are you from Helsinki and recently applied for a place for your child in kindergarten? Tell us how it went.

In Helsinki, for most children, the journey from home to kindergarten is quite short. In some areas, however, places have been tight for years.

In recent years, some families have been offered a place on the other side of town for an awkward trip. These are typically subject to adjustment claims, especially immediately after the turn of the year.

But is the direction changing? For a few years, Helsinki has increased the number of crèche places more than has been forced due to the increase in the number of children.

Large nurseries have recently been completed in many previously difficult areas. However, it is still difficult to find enough qualified professionals for the job.

The number of pre-school children is also forecast to decrease by more than 400 this year in Helsinki, although at the same time the budget estimates that almost 900 children will come to the city’s own kindergartens more than in the previous year’s budget. These are excluded from private care support, family day care and, above all, home care support.

The realization of the forecasts is influenced by, for example, employment and the choices made by families between different forms of care. Later, the situation may also be changed by Helsinki’s decision to cut the municipal supplement for home care support from one-year-olds next summer, as well as recent changes in the birth rate.

From what what does the situation look like for ordinary families now in the beginning of the year?

We would like to hear what the search process was like, whether the place was arranged from a neighbor or a hopeless distance away. What happened then?

We will compile a story about the answers later. This time, we only want answers from Helsinki residents and under their own name. You can answer the survey below or send an e-mail to [email protected]