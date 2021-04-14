Early childhood education Finnish early childhood education “showcase daycare center” opens in Jätkäsaari

The kindergarten wants a research and internship target for Finnish early childhood education.

Helsinki A kindergarten will start in Jätkäsaari, operated in cooperation with the City of Helsinki, the University of Helsinki and the school export company Hei Schools.

The kindergarten’s goal is to be an international, Finnish early childhood education research and training kindergarten, the press release states. The project hopes for an “international showcase” for Finnish early childhood education, the city says in its press release.

The City of Helsinki is responsible for the operation of the kindergarten as a municipal early childhood education unit.

“This type of co-operation enables the development of early childhood education in a new way, and experiences can also be utilized more widely in other projects in Helsinki and in early childhood education units,” says the City of Helsinki’s Director of Early Childhood Education. Satu Järvenkallas in the bulletin.

Partner Hi Schools is responsible for producing the kindergarten’s international early childhood education content and training staff to use it.

Founded in 2015, Hei Schools is a company that sells the concept of a Finnish kindergarten to the world and has been founded by the University of Helsinki. Kindergartens currently operate in eight countries, including China and Australia. The Hei Schools kindergarten run by the Touhula chain operates in Ruoholahti, Helsinki.

The kindergarten operates on the premises of Livornonkatu 6. The new kindergarten building was completed in the summer of 2020 and is designed according to the Hello Schools space concept.

The co-operation between the three actors focuses on the contents of early childhood education and especially on research, training and development projects both in the daily life of the kindergarten and as separate projects. All parties are involved in the project without separate compensation.