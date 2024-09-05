Early childhood education | Espoo daycare centers in a difficult stalemate

Early childhood education|In Espoo, hundreds of children have had to be temporarily placed in exceptional facilities. The Tuurikkines of Tuohimäki daycare center work in the daycare center’s gym.

Tuohimäki daycare center’s Tuurikkiset group works in the daycare’s gym. Skylar Ng, 5, watches as Aleksandra Mamonova, 5 (left), Ela Ewsel, 5, and Svea Vappula, 5, read on the couch.

Espoo Tuohimäki’s daycare group Tuurikkisen went to look for flowers in a nearby meadow the day before. Everyone had to find a sunflower or meadow flower of their own size.

Today we plan to paint pictures of them. “Van Gogh’s in the spirit”, early childhood education teacher Päivi Anttila says, referring to the famous Dutch painter.