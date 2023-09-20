Early childhood education | Children start kindergarten at an even smaller age – can that be a disadvantage? Psychologists answer

What is important is how the kindergarten meets the children’s needs. For children under the age of three, the most essential thing is care, i.e. a hug and care.

Even a small child can form relationships with people outside the family, says the expert.

Aada Färding HS

2:00 am

From the past the majority of children start kindergarten at the age of three. There are also more one-year-olds in kindergartens than before.

The new one from Kela and the Institute of Health and Welfare research tells that Finnish parents think that one and a half years old is old enough to participate in early childhood education.

But how does an early start to kindergarten affect a child?