Early childhood education | A significant part of those working in early childhood education have planned to change the field, says Super

Almost nine out of ten said that they experienced a shortage of personnel in their work unit at least monthly. Well over half said that the shortage was daily or weekly.

Significant some of the members of Super, the Finnish Association of Family and Primary Caregivers working in early childhood education, have planned to change the field. The union to the report of the members working in early childhood education who answered, almost four-fifths said that they had considered a change of field during the past year.

The number has grown significantly in less than ten years. In a previous survey conducted by Super in 2013, less than half of the respondents considered changing the industry.

The most significant reason for the intention to change industries was given by the respondents as poor salary. Almost as often, the matter was justified by a lack of appreciation and the experience of not being able to do one’s own work as well as one would like.

More than half of the respondents estimated that the quality of early childhood education has deteriorated over the past five years. The most significant reason for this was said to be an insufficient number of personnel. Almost nine out of ten said that they experienced a shortage of personnel in their work unit at least monthly, and well over half said that the shortage was daily or weekly.

“The most worrying thing about the results of the survey is that there are no substitutes available at all and that the vast majority of respondents have intentions to change industries,” says Super’s expert Johanna Perez, who conducted the survey. in the bulletin.

Super’s November survey was answered by more than a thousand members of the association working in early childhood education.