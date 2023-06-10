Early childhood education | A new daycare center for more than 300 children is planned for East Helsinki

A large daycare center is coming next door to the Itäkeskus school, which will lead to the closure of several daycare centers.

to Helsinki a new daycare center is being planned for Rusettipolu. The place is located next to Itäkeskus elementary school, but according to the official district division, on the side of the Myllypuro subdivision and near the disputed forest area of ​​Matokallio.

The board of education and training will discuss the matter at its meeting on Tuesday. The building would have kindergarten and pre-school facilities for 310 children, some of whom are in shift care. In addition, a completely new playground would be established on the Rusettipolu.

The new building should be in use by August 2026. In this case, the city would give up several of its current daycare centers: the Myllytontu daycare center on Mustapurontie, the Puotinharju daycare center on Olavinlinnantie and the temporary daycare pavilion on Kajaaninlinnantie. Päiväkoti Rastila day care would also move to a new daycare.

Despite the closing kindergartens, the new facilities would thus have room for 40 more children than the current situation. In addition, more children could be admitted to the Rastila daycare center, which means that the number of early childhood education places would also increase in Vuosaari.

Presentation is justified by the fact that the number of children in the region is predicted to continue to grow so that not all of them fit into the currently existing daycare centers. In addition, according to the presentation, the current facilities do not meet all current goals.