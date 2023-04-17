Finally, the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority announced the formation of the Early Childhood Development Impact Leaders Team, which includes a number of government sector leaders in Abu Dhabi and the country, to ensure the participation of stakeholders in decision-making related to the early childhood development sector, and to enhance public participation in supporting the implementation of the Abu Dhabi Strategy for Development. Early Childhood 2035.

Sana Muhammad Suhail, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, said: “Through this team, we seek to ensure unification and coordination of communication and cooperation efforts between the main authorities concerned with the sub-sectors of early childhood development through one team, and the participation of the most prominent leaders and decision-makers in the developments in the implementation of the Abu Dhabi Childhood Development Strategy.” Early childhood development, and the sharing of developments on the efforts made by all parties concerned with early childhood development, to ensure compatibility and integration of efforts and harmonization of issues between the various parties to develop the necessary plans for the development of early childhood programs.