A report recently issued by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai stated that childhood centers in the emirate adopt six languages ​​for teaching: Arabic, English, French, Chinese, Spanish and Russian.

The report indicated that the 249 centers teach a range of curricula, most notably the Early Childhood Foundation Stage (EYFS) curriculum, the Montessori curriculum, the Ontario curriculum, the American curriculum, the French kindergarten curriculum, and the Norwegian curriculum.

Among the curricula taught by early childhood centers are the International Preschool Curriculum (IPC), the Ministry of Education’s curriculum, the Finnish curriculum, the Philippine curriculum, the Swedish curriculum, and the Waldorf curriculum.

The report stated that early childhood centers include a number of qualified and trained personnel, distributed as follows: 1,473 female teachers, 2,199 teaching assistants, 522 care assistants, 101 integration support officers, and 189 nurses.

The report stated that the nationalities of children in early childhood centers are diverse, as 64% of these centers include approximately 20 nationalities, 29% of them include 21 to 40 nationalities, and 7% include more than 41 nationalities.

The Authority’s report confirmed that the role of early childhood centers is not limited to enriching children’s learning experience, but rather constitutes the basis for building the awareness of change makers and future innovators.

He pointed out that the growth in the number of students that Dubai is witnessing this year is a clear indication of the rich learning experiences that these centers provide for children, and of the confidence of parents in early childhood centers in Dubai in order to provide children with care and education, in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33). Which aims to double the size of Dubai's economy over the next 10 years, and make it among the top three global cities.

In its report, the authority noted the importance of the efforts of early childhood centers and teachers to give children a safe and enjoyable start in their educational journey, which forms the basis for creating a more cohesive society, building a stronger economy, and creating a more prosperous future for all.