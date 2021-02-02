Any new parent looking for a nursery place has been faced with this sad reality: places are expensive. There is a shortage of 230,000 in addition to the existing 450,000 to meet the needs of the 2.2 million children under 3 years old. So when Adrien Taquet, Secretary of State for Children and Families, on January 12, explained to the High Council for Family, Children and Age (HCFEA) that we must respond to the urgency “To preserve and further develop the reception capacity, severely tested by the health crisis and its consequences”, one might have naively thought that the Secretary of State was going to propose a plan to develop new places, via financial support for the creation of new nurseries. But no. To “solve” the puzzle of the lack of space, the reform project does not propose better than … to increase the standards of supervision, which would go from 1 adult for 6 children rather than 1 for 5 today, with a possible overrun of 15% per day, or 1 to 8. Apprentices would also be included in the supervision rate. Likewise, the reform plans to reduce the surface area per child: 5.5 m2 in dense areas. So here is the government’s ready-made solution: reduce the number of adults and the number of square meters and, in the process, achieve substantial savings.

This Tuesday, February 2, at the call of the collective No babies at the locker, early childhood professionals were on strike. In a letter addressed to parents, the collective explains that they fear “To no longer be able to have the best availability for your children tomorrow and to no longer meet your expectations”. He also writes: “The 200,000 reception places announced by the government have very little chance of seeing the light of day” ! For the professionals concerned, things are clear and final: “It is compulsory for establishments with 60 cradles to accommodate 66 children in the same premises, on certain days of the week. Tomorrow, this figure will be increased to 72, with the same time constraints and no more material resources or staff. “

Towards a lower qualification

Childminders are also in the crosshairs of the reform project. The text reads: “During the hours when he welcomes children in his capacity as maternal assistant, any professional can take care of (…) free of charge any other child entrusted to him by his parents or legal representatives. “The profession here fears a development of hidden and unpaid work, even one-off. This raises questions of civil and criminal liability. Among the other sticking points, qualified professionals (nursery nurses, educators of young children, childcare auxiliaries, nurses and psychomotor therapists), who today constitute 50% of the workforce, will be able, with the project, to represent only 40. %. A provision which would result in lowering the overall level of qualification of nursery staff. Likewise, in small and medium-sized nurseries, management staff will be able to access responsibilities without field experience. Under these conditions, professionals claim that they cannot meet the basic needs of children. Which apparently does not concern the Secretary of State for Children.