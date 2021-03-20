Experts from Northwestern University in Chicago have determined the most appropriate time for breakfast and found that adhering to such a schedule helps to reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, according to MedicalXpress.

American doctors divided 10,575 adult patients into two groups depending on whether they eat breakfast before or after 8:30 am. As a result, it turned out that those who start their first meal earlier are less prone to insulin resistance and have lower blood sugar levels. It didn’t matter how many hours people had between their first and last meals of the day.

“The findings show that metabolic processes are more related to when a person eats, rather than how long during the day. The benefits of an early breakfast have been demonstrated, ”confirmed Marriam Ali, an endocrinologist at Northwestern University.

Previously, nutritionist Elena Solomatina named foods that should not be eaten regularly for breakfast. Among them are freshly squeezed juices, cereals, instant porridge and toast with jam.