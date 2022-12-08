The mistake in Qualifying in Australia in the last available run after the unfortunate red flag, the track going off the next day in the first laps of the Grand Prix dominated by box mate Charles Leclerc in Melbourne, another mistake in Qualifying at Imola and finally the accident in free practice at the Miami Grand Prix. At the beginning of the season Carlos Sainz he became the protagonist of several flaws which highlighted a significant difference in terms of familiarity with the Ferrari F1-75 for Leclerc and the Spanish driver.

“I wasn’t used to the stress that comes with racing for the top positions“Sainz said according to what was reported by the newspaper racingnews365.com. In fact, for the former McLaren driver, 2022 was the first season in which he had a car at his disposal with which to hunt for victories, an objective achieved by the Madrilenian at Silverstone in Great Britain. The 2021 Ferrari SF21, although it was decidedly more competitive than the SF1000, never had the real opportunity to win a race except at the Monaco Grand Prix, a weekend in which Charles Leclerc’s accident at the Variante delle Piscine froze the result of Qualifying preventing Carlos Sainz (and all his opponents Max Verstappen above all) from attacking pole position, a pole start not exploited by the landlord who found himself with the car irreparably damaged in the first lap out of the pits to line up on the grid after contact with the previous day’s barriers.

“I had to get used to the car at the start of the season Sainz added. and in the first races I was less competitive than at the end of the championship. I hope to take advantage of this situation for next yearI hope to have a better start to the season. Again, we hope to be at the start with a competitive car in 2023. We are working hard on this aspect, developing the project as much as possible”.

In 2023 he will no longer be at the helm of Scuderia Ferrari Matthias Binotto, team principal and managing director of the Gestione Sportiva who had no doubts that Carlos Sainz was the perfect heir to Sebastian Vettel for not being a simple follower of Charles Leclerc, but a top driver in all respects. It will be the Spaniard’s job to demonstrate that the engineer from Reggio was right to frame him as a potential world champion.