According to NATO, the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan has already begun. There are still around 7500 soldiers in the country, including around 1100 from Germany.

Update from April 29th, 8:09 pm: According to the Alliance, the withdrawal of NATO troops from Afghanistan has begun. The step actually planned for May 1 has already been started, the military alliance announced on Thursday evening in Brussels. However, with the security of the troops being a top priority, no details of the operation were disclosed. The withdrawal should be completed in “a few months”.

According to official information, 2,500 US soldiers were recently stationed in Afghanistan. In addition, there are around 18,000 US contract workers in the country who perform various tasks. NATO still has around 7,500 soldiers in the country, including around 1,100 from Germany.

Bundeswehr is preparing for a faster withdrawal from Afghanistan – “Just unworthy”

Update from April 21, 11:35 a.m .: The FDP defense politician Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann criticizes the US pushing for a faster withdrawal from Afghanistan. It is “simply unworthy” to have to orientate oneself to the symbolic holidays of the USA after 20 years on the question of the withdrawal. “We are not the ornamental dolls of the USA, even if they have their hats on,” said Strack-Zimmermann on Wednesday in Berlin after the Defense Committee announced July 4th as the possible date for the withdrawal of the NATO mission “Resolute Support” has been. “The troops must now return quickly and safely.” The question of responsibility remains: “What will become of the people in Afghanistan and when will the deployment finally be evaluated? It is time for the federal government to deliver! “

First report from April 20 :, 10:22 am: Berlin – In consultation with NATO allies, the Bundeswehr is preparing for a much faster withdrawal from Afghanistan. The Ministry of Defense informed members of the Bundestag on Wednesday about deliberations, according to which the date could be brought forward to July 4th. The USA, as the largest provider of troops, had so far committed itself to withdrawing by September 11, the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks by the Islamist network Al-Qaeda in the USA.

“At the moment, the Resolute Support headquarters in Kabul are considering shortening the withdrawal period. July 4th is being considered as the withdrawal date, ”a Defense Department spokesman said German press agency to. “The participating nations are currently examining the resulting challenges and consequences. The final decision on the real end date remains with the NATO Council. “

“A demanding logistical task” – a quick withdrawal could leave material behind

According to Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, the Bundeswehr should have left Afghanistan by mid-August. With 1,100 soldiers, Germany provides the second largest contingent after the USA in the roughly 10,000-strong NATO force.

“We now have a demanding logistical task ahead of us,” said the spokesman. The Bundeswehr is prepared for this. “The material still needed in the future will be flown by air according to dispensability on the time axis. The available air transport space is the decisive control variable, ”he said. Earlier, known plans provide for additional material to be left behind in Afghanistan in the event of an accelerated withdrawal. Safety-relevant equipment will be destroyed if necessary. (dpa)